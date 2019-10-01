Football
Twin Spruce blanks Dean Morgan 28-0
Twin Spruce Junior High’s 8A football team took a 28-0 victory over Dean Morgan on Sept. 19.
The Warriors tallied more than 300 yards on the ground, and the passing game tacked on an additional 72 yards.
Aiden Dorr led the backs with 144 rushing yards and Jesse Hudspeth was second in the rushing attack with 105 yards. Quarterback Kelby Foss threw 3-for-5 for 45 yards in the game.
Wyatt Herther led the Warriors’ defense with four tackles.
The 8A Warriors have a 3-1 record this season with one loss to Sage Valley.
They play next on Saturday against Sheridan, and their final game is Tuesday Oct. 15 under the lights at Campbell County High School.
Eagles A team defeats Spearfish 25-14
On Saturday, the Sage Valley eighth grade A team traveled to South Dakota and played Spearfish.
After a shaky start, the Eagles (5-1) came back to defeat Spearfish 25-14.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and drove to the 12-yard line. Sage Valley attempted a field goal, but it was blocked and returned all the way back to put Spearfish up 6-0.
The Eagles responded with a quarterback Alonso Aguilar run for a touchdown. Aguilar threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Avila for a 40-yard touchdown after that.
The Eagles defense allowed one score to Spearfish, and tallied two interceptions: one from Blake Sims, and the other a pick 6 out of Darius Felton. The final nail in the coffin came on a fourth down for SV at midfield. The Eagles lined up to punt but a bad snap on the wet grass forced PJ Hatzenbuhler ran a bad long snap on a punt in for a touchdown for the final score. The Eagles won 25- 14 to move to 5-1 on the year. They travel to Sheridan on Tuesday for a rematch with the Broncs. Sheridan is the only team Sage Valley has lost to.
Sage Valley offense scores 49 points on Dean Morgan
The Sage Valley eighth grade A and B football teams hosted Dean Morgan of Casper on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles A team (4-1) came away with a 49-13 victory over the Comets.
Aiden Petersen led the Eagles with an 18-yard and 33-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Alonso Aguilar, and he ran in a fumble recovery for another touchdown.
Aguilar scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown and PJ Hatzenbuhler ran in for a 35-yard touchdown. Kicker Bodie Williams hit an 18-yard field goal and all of the extra points.
Sage Valley 8B team loses in defensive showdown
The B game on Tuesday was a defensive match up in which neither team could score a point in the first half.
Dean Morgan scored two touchdowns in the second half, and Sage Valley couldn’t respond, and Dean Morgan took a 12-0 victory.
Volleyball
SVJH 8A team defeats three teams at Sheridan
On Sept. 21, the 8A Sage Valley volleyball team competed in the Sheridan Invite.
The Lady Eagles played matches against Colstrip, Centennial and Big Horn. Sage Valley took a victory over Centennial 25-10, 25-21 in the first match. Rylee Hudson led the team with 14 aces.
Against Colstrip, the Eagles won in straight sets again 25-19, 25-17. Attie Westbrook and Cena Carlson each had 10 serves.
Sage Valley beat Big Horn 25-19 in the first set, before dropping the only set of the Invite 25-23.
Eagles 8B team places 5th at Gillette Bash
Moorcroft defeated the Sage Valley eighth grade B volleyball team in three sets 22-25, 25-11, 15-6 last week.
Sage Valley’s eighth grade B team took fifth place in the Gillette Bash last weekend. They lost the first match to Tongue River 21-19, 22-23, 4-11. The team battled back and beat Sheridan 21-13, 21-5 and Buffalo 21-8, 21-7.
The next game for the Eagles is Tuesday at Sundance.
SVJH 7A volleyball team sweeps Buffalo
The Eagles’ 7th grade A volleyball team played Buffalo on Sept. 19. The Eagles were swept in three sets 25-14, 25-11, 15-11.
— News Record Staff
