There was no shortage of motivation for the Thunder Basin boys basketball team Thursday night, with a 4A East regional semifinal appearance on the line and a chance to avenge a 17-point loss to Laramie earlier in the season.
The Bolts made the most of their home-court advantage for the regional tournament and held a double-digit lead for almost three full quarters. They were ahead by as many as 24 points early in the third quarter, before fending off a pesky Plainsmen team for the 70-50 win.
Thunder Basin, which so often puts games to bed by stringing 3s together and sparking big runs, had to win in a slightly different fashion Thursday night. The Bolts’ scoring runs were smaller than usual, thanks to Laramie making timely shots, but the defense and energy were the constants that pushed them to a 20-point win.
“For most of the game, I was pleased. I thought we played a pretty good full game,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “We put a lot of stops on top of baskets.”
There was no separation for most of the first quarter and Thunder Basin only led 9-8 with 45 seconds left. Those 45 seconds were not to be overlooked, though, as sophomore Ethan Cox hit a 3 and then sophomore Deegan Williams beat the buzzer with a step-back 3 to start shifting the momentum towards TBHS.
The two late triples put the Bolts ahead 15-10 going into the second quarter and they had their first double-digit lead a minute later. Sophomore McKale Holte knocked down the third 3-pointer in a row for TBHS on the opening possession, before senior Mason Hamilton drove and scored to double Laramie up at 20-10.
The Bolts couldn’t keep up that furious scoring pace, but Rory Williams said his team’s shot selection was good. Even when the scoring slowed down, the lead slowly stretched throughout the second quarter thanks to the defensive effort.
“It always starts on defense for us. Because once we get stops, we’re able to push the ball, get in the flow we want,” senior Hayden Sylte said.
Senior Blaine Allen and Sylte both scored layups near the 3-minute mark, which pushed the lead up to 30-16. Sylte said he could feel the flow of the game shifting in Thunder Basin’s favor.
Williams finished the second quarter in a similar fashion to the first, this time finishing at the rim in the final 30 seconds to give the Bolts a 36-20 lead at the half.
“That run right there really helped getting into halftime,” Rory Williams said. “The whole first half was really good and then the start of the second half was good.”
It looked like the Bolts were on their way to a blowout win thanks to an 8-0 run to start the third quarter. Three forced turnovers in the opening 90 seconds led to a 3-pointer each from Hamilton and Holte and a fastbreak layup from Sylte to extend the lead out to 44-20.
Laramie managed to reel Thunder Basin back in, though. Allen had an open look from 3 to put the Bolts up by 27, but the shot rattled out and the Plainsmen closed the third quarter on a 17-6 run to make it 50-37.
The end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth were the only parts of the game Rory Williams was disappointed with. But his team put together one final run to close out the game comfortably.
“We just had to keep grinding and keep digging for those baskets,” Allen said.
The Bolts pushed the lead out to 21 in the fourth quarter, with Hamilton heating up for eight points before the starters were pulled for the final minute. The 70-50 win puts Thunder Basin through to the regional semifinals.
That’s the most important thing at this point in the season, but the win was also satisfying because of the 82-65 loss in Laramie this season.
“We kind of took it personal this time,” Allen said. “We want to win, because it’s regionals. But it was kind of personal for us, because they beat us.”
Allen was one of three Bolts in double figures, scoring 13, while Holte led the team with 15. Hamilton also scored 13 and did it in very limited minutes due to foul trouble.
After missing the majority of the second quarter with three fouls, Hamilton made a corner 3-pointer 20 seconds into the fourth. Then he immediately committed his fourth foul and returned to the bench.
“It wasn’t the best watching the game from the bench, but we got the win and did what we needed to do,” Hamilton said. “When you’re winning, you can’t be upset about much. When I was on the court I had a lot of confidence.”
The Bolts are in the unenviable position of playing the top-ranked Cheyenne Central Indians on Friday night at 8 p.m. Central, and its seven-footer Lawson Lovering, beat TBHS 65-46 during the regular season and had a 15-1 lead in the first five minutes of the game.
“We have to do a better job of getting out of the gates early and not letting them jump on us,” Rory Williams said.
