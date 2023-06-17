Almost every Gillette Mustangs player doesn’t know where or if he will play football again.
It’s the reality of trying to make it in the professional football world. Players are perpetually on the move, looking for an opportunity that might be the break they need. It can be frightening, stress-inducing and tiring. They have to always keep their ear to the ground, looking and listening for what might be their next opportunity.
Defensive lineman Garrett Pemelton says that’s just part of the process, a process that he has learned to love. The football journey isn’t for everyone. It’s difficult with few guarantees and a greater chance of injury than an NFL roster spot. Mustangs teammate LeDarian McAllister said you can feel like you’ve taken 100 steps forward with your career only to look back and see it’s only been two steps. Players are overcoming wall after wall in hopes of someday breaking through.
To succeed in the sport, it takes a lot of dedication. It’s easy to look at the five-star recruits that go on to be college stars and get drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. But for every one of those, there are thousands of athletes who are struggling with the weight of trying to succeed. It’s a grind that is as physical as it is mental. Even if your will doesn’t break, your body might. Athletes are constantly in a battle with time, trying to complete a career by the time a lot of other professions are just starting to settle in.
But in that grind, you learn about yourself, or at least Pemelton has learned about himself. It started in college where Pemelton bounced around from program to program to try to climb higher and face the best competition. He faces a similar predicament in the professional world. Pemelton is constantly at professional tryouts and playing in different leagues.
“I love the process, I love embracing every moment,” he said. “The best way to describe it is an emotional roller coaster. There’s been times I’ve wanted to quit, I’ve wanted to give up. It’s hard to think positive all the time but when you can it’s a lot easier.”
McAllister will return to Florida where he grew up. His older brother wants to get him into insurance which he can do around his workout schedule. His younger brother is starting to get more into football and McAllister would love to be able to coach him. He will work more with his jewelry company that he started in college.
Whatever he goes into, his top priority is working out and getting his body in top shape. He is looking for a contract with a higher league or a workout with the XFL, USFL or maybe even another year of arena ball to get more tape.
“It makes or breaks you. It all depends on your will to want it,” McAllister said. “It has its moments where it’s like, ‘Dang, is my moment going to come to where I get where I want to get?’”
Pemelton has lofty goals for the rest of his football career. But no matter how it ends, it was a success to him. Throughout his time he has met so many people that he feels will help his coaching career take off when he completes his playing career.
Now is the time for the Mustangs players to try to move up a level. The Indoor Football League — which is the largest arena league in the country — is still in its season and could be a potential landing spot for some players. Pemelton will compete in an XFL combine in Houston on July 14. Toney Peters will compete in one three days later in Phoenix. The hope for all Mustangs players is to get outdoors, whether that be XFL, the Canadian Football League or football leagues in Europe.
Pemelton likes the tryout phases of football. Each workout is a chance to, at the very worst, get his name out there. The more he does, the better he feels his chances are of making it outdoors.
For many of these players, it’s a lifelong dream to play football. It’s what brought many of them to college and it’s helped many of them grow as men. It’s football where Pemelton has learned many important lessons, lessons that helped him work hard in all facets of life.
He supplements his football season with a coaching gig at a high school in Minnesota. He also hosts showcases and camps for high school athletes. Coaching has become more than a job to pass the time between playing football. He has developed a passion for it. He’s learned a lot through his journey, on and off the field.
When Pemelton looks back on his season with the Mustangs, he says he has a lot of pride for what the team accomplished. The team had the biggest turnaround in the league and almost made it to the championship game. Head coach Cedric Walker and defensive line coach Brent Taylor taught Pemelton a lot about the game.
The next Mustangs
But it’s time to move on. It’s bittersweet for all involved. The team’s success led to a lot of great memories. With just about everyone moving to Gillette for the sole purpose of football, the team bonded in their situation. Since the day of the Super Bowl, the Mustangs have spent almost every day together either practicing, playing or hanging out.
But this was always the plan. It might make Walker’s job as general manager harder since he will likely have to recruit an almost entirely new team, but that’s the way it’s supposed to go. When players leave and move up, that means it’s working. A lot of athletes feel they are just one shot away from a pro career. It’s his job to find those that need and deserve a shot and give them that opportunity.
Luckily for him, the recruiting job will be easier. When Pemelton was recruited, he was advised by some who knew about the struggles the team faced in 2022 and was told to stay away. He ignored that advice after hearing Walker’s pitch and even helped recruit the other starting defensive linemen.
This time around will be much easier for Walker. The results of his leadership in the league are obvious. The number of players who can move outdoors or move up in the pro leagues can be a selling point to future recruits. Then it’ll be a new group trying to claw its way to the top.
That’s the world of arena football, especially a league like the CIF. It’s a world of much turnover and few returners, but comes with a chance to keep dreams alive.
