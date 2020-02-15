Senior Blaine Allen shared a smile and a laugh with the Bolts fans as he faced off against Cheyenne Central’s 7-foot center Lawson Lovering for the opening tip Friday night. But pretty soon there wasn’t much to joke about, as the top-ranked Indians jumped out to a 15-1 lead in the first five minutes.
After falling behind 19-3 going into the second quarter, the Thunder Basin boys basketball team was outscored by just three points the rest of the game, but the Indians still cruised to a 65-46 road win. The simple word that TBHS coach Rory Williams used to describe his team’s start to the game was “Bad.”
“I don’t think we guarded the post very well like we wanted to. Our rotations weren’t very good to give up wide open 3s,” he said. “Offensively, I thought our looks were good, but we couldn’t throw it in the ocean. …
“We knew they were good. They’ve been hammering Wyoming teams. They make teams with size look bad, let alone the smallest team in the state.”
Central’s big size advantage headlined the game going in, but its outside shooting was also a problem for TBHS early on. The Indians alternated scoring inside and out during the first quarter, making three 3-pointers and scoring in the paint five times.
Sophomore Deegan Williams scored the first Thunder Basin field goal with 2:25 left in the first quarter to make it 15-3. But Lovering threw down a two-handed dunk a minute later and Central led 19-3 after eight minutes.
The Bolts were a step off defensively during the first quarter and poor outside shooting compounded the problem. They started the game 0-of-10 from the 3-point line and finished the half 1-of-18. And when TBHS would drive inside, Central’s length made everything tough.
“You’re trying to score over 7-foot, 6-7, and they can affect shots by just standing there, not even jumping,” Rory Williams said. “It’s hard, because when you’re not making that 3, they can kind of gap a little more and protect the paint.”
Another two-handed jam by Lovering pushed the Central lead up to 29-7 with 3:18 left in the first half, before Thunder Basin finally found some life. Sophomore McKale Holte scored the next eight TBHS points, six of them coming from the free throw line, before Williams swiped a steal and laid the ball in with 10 seconds left to cap a 10-4 run to end the half.
“I didn’t get myself going from the 3-point line, so I thought if I keep attacking the basket, maybe I could create some shots for other people,” Holte said. “So I just kept attacking, kept attacking.”
After closing the gap to 33-17 at halftime, the Bolts started the third with a run as well. Holte scored the first TBHS bucket, following a post score from Central, and then he and senior Hayden Sylte nailed back-to-back 3-pointers near the six-minute mark to make it 35-25.
The Bolts wouldn’t get any closer, though. Over the next 40 seconds, Lovering had two dunks to go with a Central 3, and TBHS was down by 17 in a flash.
“They had counters for everything you do,” Rory Williams said.
The Indians’ lead was up to 54-34 heading into the fourth quarter and it grew all the way to 25 points before they settled for the 65-46 win.
Lovering, Central’s junior who is committed to Colorado University, led the Indians with 14 points — 12 of them coming off two-handed dunks.
Holte was Thunder Basin’s only double-digit scorer, accounting for 21 of its 46 points. As a team, TBHS ended up shooting 4-of-30 from 3.
The Bolts have less than 24 hours to think about the loss, which is their second straight, as they turn around and face No. 2 Cheyenne East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got to bounce back and find a way to compete tomorrow against a good East team,” Rory Williams said.
