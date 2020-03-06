Campbell County boys basketball upset the No. 2-seeded Cheyenne East Thunderbirds when it counted: in the first round of the regional playoffs.
The Camels rode a strong second quarter to a 40-29 at halftime lead, then slowed the game down in the second half to hold on for a 60-51 win at Thunder Basin High School.
“It feels good. We came in with a game plan and we performed,” Campbell County junior Luke Hladky said. “We played good D, and we turned that good D into good offense. Everybody played good. We stepped up.”
East started the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Class 4A East region tournament with a 17-5 overall record, and Campbell County was a No. 3 seed at 9-12.
Earlier in the season, the Camels lost 76-59 in their only other game against the Thunderbirds.
East has three players — Xavier McCord, Chance Aumiller and Graedyn Buell — who average double digit scoring this season.
“They’re really athletic. They attack the basket. They’re athletic on D. They block shots,” Camel junior Tanner Lemm said about what has made East a top team. “We just took care of the ball.”
The focus was on the third quarter Thursday. The Camels didn’t want to come out for the second half like they did in their first game against the T-Birds.
The Camels were outscored 22-10 in the third quarter of that game, and it led to an almost 20-point loss on their home floor.
“The kids just competed from the tip, I thought, to the end,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said. “We slowed the tempo and kind of controlled the tempo the second half. When things weren’t going well — we still turned it over a couple of times and we missed some shots — but we came down on the other end and guarded.”
Coming out of the locker room, Campbell County stayed ahead by tying the third quarter 8-8 with East in that period.
Then in the fourth quarter, the Camels got in the bonus early and hit eight of 12 free throws while East leading scorer Xavier McCord fouled out late in the game. He finished with 16 points to lead his team.
With 1:31 left to play, East’s Graedyn Buell hit a 3-pointer and the Camels called a timeout when they were ahead 55-47.
Buell stole it back on the Camels next possession, but he missed a 3-pointer. Luke Hladky got the rebound and was fouled. He hit 1-2 free throws.
East’s Alec Clark then scored on a layup drive with a minute to play to bring the game within seven points.
Then Lemm drew a foul, hit his first free throw, gave air high fives to invisible teammates around him — the real Camels were waiting back in their half — and then hit the second to keep Campbell County ahead by nine points.
Lemm was one of the heroes of the game. He had a critical block in the first quarter that got the Camels going and scored eight of his 11 points in the first half.
He’s also known as a JYD — junkyard dog — because of his tenacious playing style.
“I’m more defense, just kind of talking, getting everyone in the right spots,” Lemm said about his role on the team. “And just hustling out there.”
After finishing the first quarter tied at 17, the difference was a 23-12 second quarter for the Camels.
“We always find a way to pull it together. I know everyone’s locked in at this point,” Luke Hladky said. “It feels good when we’re playing good defense. And offensively, we’ve got a lot of moving parts and a lot of shooters, so it’s hard for them to defend us.”
Luke Hladky led the Camels with 19 points and Jefferson Neary scored 16.
Campbell County will need another upset-caliber performance when it returns to Thunder Basin High School to play Sheridan at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the region semifinals.
The Broncs, a No. 1 seed, beat the Camels 68-50 and 63-49 in their two regular season games.
“This team’s been through a lot of adversity, but they’ve stuck together and that’s huge,” Bubba Hladky said. “When it comes to the postseason, as long as we’re together and competing, anything can happen.”
