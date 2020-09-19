The Campbell County High School volleyball team fell to Sheridan 3-2 Saturday on the road.
The loss gives the Camels a three game losing streak and drops them to 4-6 on the season.
Against Sheridan, Campbell County got out to a 1-0 lead with a 25-22 win over the Broncs before dropping the second set 25-18.
Sheridan won the third set 25-22 and the Camels responded with a dominating 25-14 win in the fourth set to force the tiebreaker.
Campbell County didn't come out strong in the fifth set, quickly going down 5-1 before head coach Marcy Befus called a timeout. The Camels weren't able to recover from the slow start and lost the fifth set 15-6.
The win was the first of the season for the Broncs and drops the Camels to an 0-3 conference record.
Campbell County added a non-conference match with Rapid City Central at 7 p.m. Thursday which will also be senior night for the Camels.
The team will then travel to the Casper Invite next Saturday.
