Tanner Richards wasn’t sure college football was a route he wanted to pursue until he returned to the gridiron as a senior for Thunder Basin High School.
“As soon as football started, I just started enjoying it so much,” Richards said. “I knew this is exactly what I want to do and what I want to pursue in college.”
Wednesday on National Signing Day, he put pen to paper and committed to play football for Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
“I’m excited,” Richards said. “I can’t even express how excited I am to go to Chadron and compete and just continue to play the sport I love.”
During Richards’ senior season, he was an all-state selection on both sides of the ball and rejuvenated his desire to play at the college level. He had talked to a few coaches around Christmastime of his junior year, but made it a real priority as a senior.
His play on the field, along with his own efforts to reach out to coaches, resulted in multiple offers. Chadron, Dickinson State and Black Hills State University were his three main suitors, but Richards also got a few offers from schools in Missouri and Utah.
Richards still wasn’t sure which school to choose with just a few days until Signing Day and the pressure was mounting.
“I was trying to decide between Black Hills and Chadron, and I was thinking about going to Dickinson a little bit,” he said. “About five days ago, I still wasn’t sure. I was stressing about it and I wasn’t 100% sure where I wanted to go yet.”
Richards had scholarship offers from both Black Hills and Dickinson, but only a walk-on offer from Chadron State. When it came down to it, the type of offer wasn’t the motivating factor.
“I was trying to debate whether to take (the scholarship),” Richards said. “But in the end, I’d rather walk on to Chadron and earn it myself.”
As someone often considered undersized, Richards said he’s played sports with a chip on his shoulder his whole life. He makes up for being a smaller player with great speed and ball skills, but the mentality is one of the biggest factors.
TBHS football coach Trent Pikula described him as “a bulldog” this season and Richards went toe to toe with 4A’s best football players for 12 games. Offensively, he was the state’s No. 3 receiver with 848 yards and 10 touchdowns and he also led the state with six interceptions.
“I guess that’s kind of been my mentality my whole life,” Richards said. “Being a guy who’s 5-9, 5-10, 150 pounds, you’re not the biggest guy on the field every time.”
Richards has been proving his doubters and competitors wrong for a long time and has confidence that he can do the same thing at the college level.
“That’s one thing that pushed me to go to Chadron. I wanted to work for it,” he said. “I wanted to be able to go there and prove it to them, show them that I might be smaller, but I can play.”
Another reason Richards was so willing to play for Chadron was because he will continue playing receiver. Black Hills and Dickinson both wanted him to sign as a defensive back.
Chadron is eyeing a slot receiver position for Richards after he redshirts next season, he said. The plan for the year off is to “put on a little weight to get up to 170-180 and get faster and stronger.”
“I’ll be able to work on just football for once, which will be nice for a year,” said Richards, who also plays hockey and baseball.
Redshirting right there with him will be two of his senior teammates in Mason Hamilton and Blaine Allen, who also committed to play for Chadron. While that wasn’t a huge factor in the decision process, Richards said it was “more like a cherry on top.”
If all goes right, Richards and Allen will be receivers in a Hamilton-quarterbacked offense again in the near future. Over the last two seasons, they led the Bolts to the state’s No. 1 air attack in 2018 and No. 2 in 2019.
Allen and Hamilton are more than just teammates to Richards and he is excited to continue their journey together.
“I’ve been best friends with them since elementary school and we’ve grown up playing with each other our entire lives,” Richards said. “It’s going to be awesome — me and Blaine wide receivers again and Mason throwing to us.”
Richards wants to help build the winning ways at Chadron and is already chomping at the bit to get started on some of his goals.
“I want to go to a team and compete for a championship,” Richards said. “I want to compete for those playoff runs. I want to compete for those conference championships.”
As for the academic side of things, Richards said Chadron has a great criminal justice program, which fits perfectly into his dream to become a police officer.
