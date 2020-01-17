The Bolts had the four losses in their last five games in the back of their minds coming into Friday night.
The No. 3 Thunder Basin girls basketball team faced another tough challenge against No. 5 Green River, which was a rematch of the Bolts’ first-round win at state last year. It was the definition of a back-and-forth game, before a key 11-2 run in the fourth quarter boosted TBHS to a 70-60 win.
“I was just tired of losing, so I just thought ‘we are not losing this game,’” said junior Gabby Drube, who led the team with 19 points. “(Coach Braidi) Lutgen says to just play fearless and I felt like all of us played fearless tonight. We weren’t scared of the other team.”
The Bolts had a narrow 29-28 lead at halftime, but Green River didn’t let them gain an inch in the the third quarter. The Wolves scored the first bucket and then the two teams traded basket after basket for seven minutes straight.
There ended up being eight lead changes and three ties during the third quarter. The biggest lead for either team was just four points, as seniors Molly Strub and Jersie Taylor both scored back-to-back buckets in the paint to make it 46-42 with 35 seconds left.
But like clockwork, Green River scored at the buzzer to set up a fourth quarter showdown with TBHS up 46-44. The scoring load in the third was carried by three Bolts — Taylor and Strub scored six and Drube had five.
Thunder Basin finally gained a little breathing room in the fourth quarter. Pressure on defense and execution on the offensive end were the difference makers.
“Our aggression was (key),” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “We made everything tough for them and I thought we executed. We ran a few sets in that fourth quarter.”
The Bolts ran five set plays in the fourth and all five ended in buckets. On the defensive end, they forced six turnovers and the pressure finally wore down the Wolves.
The game was still neck and neck a minute into the fourth. TBHS was up 49-48, before it finally found a way to turn the tides with a 14-4 run over the next two minutes.
Four different Bolts scored during that stretch, led by junior Sydney Solem with five. She and junior Payton McGrath both converted and-1 layups, while Strub, Drube, and Brady Diemling also scored to take the 60-50 lead with 4:35 on the clock.
Green River wouldn’t go away quietly and were still within eight points — 63-55 — near the two-minute mark, but a statement play by the Bolts basically sealed the deal.
Green River’s all-state center Ashelynn Birch had the ball in the post with a chance to make it a five-point game, but Strub stood her ground and blocked the shot. The ball came out to Taylor on the perimeter and she found McGrath ahead of the pack to make it 65-55. Both teams scored five points apiece the rest of the way.
Strub vs. Birch was a matchup to watch all night and the TBHS senior loved the competition. Birch finished with 16, Strub had 11 and both players were right around 10 rebounds for the game.
“That was awesome. I knew that she was going to be good,” Strub said. “Lutgen said she was their top scorer and I was like ‘Not today.’”
The Bolts didn’t take the Wolves lightly at all Friday night and that was evident in the opening minutes. TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said they came out “guns a blazing.” It led to a 14-4 lead in the first three minutes, before the Wolves fought back.
“We knew that they were going to be good, so we knew that we had to come out fast,” Strub said. “Before the game, we talked about heart and hustle and hunger. And I think we came out with that very well.”
The Bolts lost two close games late at the Energy Classic Basketball Tournament two weeks ago, so closing out this win was a breath of fresh air for Lutgen.
“That was our first close win this year,” Lugen said. “It was a huge hurdle for us, for sure.”
The Bolts were carried by their starters during the win. Drube led with 19, Taylor was dangerous as always with 15, Strub finished with 11 and Solem had 12 to combine for 57 of the team’s 70 points.
Green River’s star on the night was senior Madi Heiser, who finished with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
