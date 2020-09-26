The Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School swimming and diving teams hosted Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central for the Gillette Duals Friday night.
Both teams swam against Cheyenne Central again Saturday for a triangular at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
On Friday, the Camels went 2-1 as a team, beating Thunder Basin (127-44) and Cheyenne East (126-57) while losing to Cheyenne Central (103-80).
The Bolts went 0-3 on the night, losing to Cheyenne East (108-65) and Cheyenne Central (149-29) on top of its loss to Campbell County.
The Camels placed first in eight of the 12 events. Berkeley Christensen won the 100-yard butterfly by nine seconds with a time of 59:49.
During Saturday's triangular with Cheyenne Central, Campbell County split 1-1 by beating Thunder Basin (116-51) and losing to Central (110-71) both for a second time during the weekend.
The Bolts went 0-2 with the loss to the Camels and another loss to Central (148-32).
Next for both the Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams is the Sheridan Invite at 4 p.m. Friday.
