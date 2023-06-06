Gillette high school graduates Raimi Hladky, Laney McCarty, Millie Riss and Joelie Spelts will represent Gillette and the state of Wyoming in the two-game all-star basketball series against Montana on June 9 and 10.
The girls were approached in late April about joining the team and accepted the offer. Gillette College coach Liz Lewis will coach the girls team starting with the first practice on Tuesday.
Hladky and Riss were the starting guards for Campbell County High School while McCarty and Spelts started for the runner-up Thunder Basin Bolts. All four were named to this year’s all-state team with McCarty receiving her second and Spelts her third all-state honor.
Despite having played at rival schools, the four have a long history together. Hladky and Spelts played basketball together in elementary school while Riss and McCarty were also elementary teammates.
The game comes at the end of all but McCarty’s basketball career. Riss will attend the University of Kansas next year to major in biology. Hladky will be in Laramie at the University of Wyoming studying architectural engineering.
“I think it’s the best way to do it,” Hladky said of finishing her basketball career with the game. “It’s one last game and it’s an exciting thing to do.”
Spelts will continue her athletic career, but she will do it on the volleyball court at Montana State University. McCarty is the only one to continue to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University.
“It’ll probably be the last time in play in Wyoming,” McCarty said. “I think it’ll be a good way to end it. I’m excited for it.”
With only 10 girls on the roster, Gillette accounts for almost half of the team. Getting to represent the city in that way is meaningful for the girls, especially considering last year’s team didn’t have any Gillette graduates on the team.
The experience will also give the girls a chance to play with some of the girls they have faced for years, which the girls are looking forward to while representing the state of Wyoming.
Gillette will host instead of Sheridan for the first time. While each girl’s families would make the trip to Sheridan to support them, it’s nice that they get to play one last time in Gillette in front of a home crowd at the Pronghorn Center.
“It makes it a lot more convenient for us, basically being in our own backyard,” McCarty said. “It’ll be fun that everyone we know can come and watch too.”
Montana has had a lot of success in this game the past few years. Both of Wyoming’s boys and girls teams are on over 10-game losing streaks, but with the revamped energy around the Pronghorn Center and having the city of Gillette behind them, the girls are feeling confident that this is the year that Wyoming can take a win.
“We have Joelie, so we’ll be good,” Riss said.
The series-opener hosted in Gillette takes place on June 9 at the Pronghorn Center at 5 p.m. with the boys game happening right after at 7 p.m. The following day the Wyoming teams will play in Billings at the same times.
