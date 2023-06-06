All Star Basketball
Raimi Hladky, from left, Millie Riss and Laney McCarty, will join Joelie Spelts to represent Gillette and the state in the all-star basketball series against Montana on June 9 and 10.

 Ed Glazar

Gillette high school graduates Raimi Hladky, Laney McCarty, Millie Riss and Joelie Spelts will represent Gillette and the state of Wyoming in the two-game all-star basketball series against Montana on June 9 and 10.

