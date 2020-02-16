Saturday’s contest at the Pronghorn Center involved two teams whose seasons are going in completely opposite directions.
Fresh off three straight wins and sitting at 22-4, the Gillette College men’s basketball team faced off against Laramie County Community College, which had lost nine of their last 10 games coming in.
The Pronghorns established control early, leading 52-36 at halftime before cruising to a 92-69 win at home. The win moves Gillette College to 23-4 on the season and 9-3 in conference play.
The Pronghorns had four players score in double figures, led by freshman Gary Solomon with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Freshman Isaac Mushila also was efficient, making 5-of-7 field goals and 6-of-6 free throws for his 16 points.
Sophomore Jayden Coke added 15 points to the effort, while Anthony Felisma was the final player in double figures with 11. As a team, the Pronghorns shot more than 50% from the field in both halves during the win.
Their next test will be Wednesday for a rematch on the road with Casper College. Gillette beat Casper 94-88 on Feb. 8 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.