The No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team upset the state's top team Friday night, beating the No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central Indians 54-46.
The Bolts (5-2) came out of the game hot, shooting 7-12 from 3-point range and forcing 10 turnovers to take an early 30-13 lead going into halftime.
Coming into the contest, the Indians were averaging 70 points per game.
Thunder Basin had four players score in double digits in a balanced attack on offense. Ethan Cox led the way with 12 points, followed by Deegan Williams (11), Andre Felton (10) and McKale Holte (10).
While the Bolts had a 17-point lead at the halfway point, Cheyenne Central made a run to cut the lead to three with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter. Two clutch 3-pointers by Cox and one by junior Ryan Baker helped ice the game when the Bolts needed it, forcing the Indians to intentionally foul as the final minutes of the game ticked away.
Thunder Basin shot 20-41 from the field on the night, which included 11-19 from 3-point range.
Coming off the momentum of beating the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings, the Bolts will next face Green River at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.