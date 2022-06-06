For the first time since opening up shop in Gillette, the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team will play a playoff game in the Champions Indoor Football League.
The Mustangs have gone through plenty of adversity on their way to a 3-7 record in league play. Wyoming has had as many coaches this season as it has had wins.
The Mustangs started the season on a four-game losing streak including a preseason loss to the semiprofessional Dallas Prime. The team fired Michael Coleman after the team’s 0-2 start and hired Curtis Williams to replace him.
Williams went 1-2 with the Mustangs but resigned for medical reasons following the team’s first win of the season over the Rapid City Marshals. Cedric Walker was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach and has gone 2-4 since taking over.
Wyoming ended the season with a 3-8 record after dropping to the Billings Outlaws 47-23 on Saturday in Montana. Despite the loss, the Mustangs clinched the No. 6 seed in the CIF playoffs after Rapid City also lost this weekend.
Billings and Wyoming will see each other for a third time this season in the first round of the playoffs. The Outlaws clinched the No. 3 seed with Saturday’s win over the Mustangs.
Billings will have the home-field advantage for the first round playoff matchup. At least they will on paper. A Kevin Gates concert is scheduled at the Outlaws’ regular venue at MetraPark on Saturday, according to the Billings Gazette. The game could be played at the Sports Plex in Billings or could be moved to Gillette.
Steven Titus will see one of his two indoor football teams eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this weekend. Titus bought the Mustangs from former owner Keith Russ in March and was approved to buy the Outlaws last week. Now his two teams will face off for a spot in the CIF semifinals.
The top 6 teams in the eight-team league qualified for the playoffs. The Mustangs squeaked in with a .333 winning percentage and will face the Outlaws who ended the year 7-3 in league play.
The Sioux City Bandits (9-1) and Salina Liberty (7-3) locked up the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively. The top 2 teams both have a bye during the first round of the playoffs.
The Omaha Beef (7-3) clinched the No. 4 seed and will play the No. 5 seed Southwest Kansas Storm in the first round this weekend.
Wyoming was swept by the Outlaws during the regular season. The Mustangs lost 45-29 to Billings at home in April before losing 47-29 on Saturday in Montana.
