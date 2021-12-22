FOOTBALL
7 Gillette athletes named to Super 25 team
Five athletes from Thunder Basin High School and two from Campbell County were named to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team last week.
Senior Cade Ayers was the only first team selection from either school. Ayers was an all-state wide receiver and defensive back for the Bolts while also managing all the kicking duties.
Bolts’ senior quarterback Ryan Baker was named to the second team. Also an all-state selection, Baker led Class 4A in passing with 2,070 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
All-state selections Caden Randall (linebacker/running back) and Isaiah Haliburton (running back) were selected to the third team along with junior Dillon Glick (linebacker) for Thunder Basin.
For Campbell County, seniors Logan Dymond (tight end/defensive end) and Will Miller (running back/linebacker) were selected to the third team.
Bolts’ Pikula selected to coach Shrine Bowl
Thunder Basin High School coach Trent Pikula was selected as head coach for the North Team for the annual Shrine Bowl in June.
Pikula was picked as an assistant coach three out of his first four seasons at TBHS. This year will be his first as head coach.
The Bolts were 6-4 and lost to Natrona County 17-14 in overtime in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Pikula is 40-15 in his career at Thunder Basin, including two state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
Mark Lenhardt of Rock Springs was selected to coach the South Team. Lenhardt led the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship where they lost to Sheridan 45-27.
The Shrine Bowl will be played June 11 in Casper.
BASKETBALL
Bolts boys hold on to No. 1 ranking
The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team remains atop this week’s WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings.
The Bolts (5-1) went into the season as the unanimous No. 1 team and retain the top spot for the third consecutive week. Thunder Basin was the state runner-up at last year’s state tournament and returned five seniors from last year’s team.
The Bolts’ only loss this season was to St. Thomas More of South Dakota during the REMAX/Gillette Invite at TBHS. Thunder Basin lost 66-56.
The Thunder Basin girls (4-2) moved up one spot in the rankings, from No. 5 to No. 4. The Bolts started the season ranked No. 2 but fell to No. 5 after a 1-2 start to the season.
Cheyenne East holds the top spot in the girls rankings. Both the Campbell County boys (3-3) and girls (3-4) remain unranked.
TRACK AND FIELD
Salazar’s lifetime ban upheld by SafeSport
DENVER — Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and likely final, defeat of his once-storied career.
The 63-year-old Salazar was handed the lifetime ban in July, but appealed the case. His entry in the SafeSport database was updated this week to “permanent ineligibility,” signaling the appeal had been rejected.
The SafeSport center does not reveal details of its investigations.
In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.
In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar, and that was made permanent in July 2021.
Cain has sued Salazar and Nike. Among the allegations is that he made her step on a scale in front of other people and would criticize her if her weight wasn’t at a certain level. The coach has denied wrongdoing.
Earlier this year in a separate case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that occurred while Salazar was training Olympians with the Nike project.
Shortly after that decision, Nike shut down the running team.
Salazar won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a number of Olympic medalists, including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp. None of Salazar’s former runners have been charged with doping violations.
