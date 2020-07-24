Two gems from Gillette's powerful pitching rotation led to two quick wins against rival Sheridan, as the Roughriders extended their win streak to 10 games Friday night.
Hayden Sylte started the home stand with a five-inning complete game and Post 42 rolled to an 11-1 win. Jason Fink followed that up with another five-inning complete game shutout as the 'Riders applied the run difference rule again in a 10-0 win.
"I thought those were really consistent team wins," said Kaleb Lewis, who had seven RBIs on the day. "We all hit the ball and our pitchers did well. And the biggest thing there is we had no errors on the scoreboard, so defensively we were phenomenal."
Sylte had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning. But by the time he lost it, the Roughrider bats were already rolling in Game 1.
Brody Richardson got the scoring going with a two-run single in the first inning, before a bases-loaded walk from Sylte and then a single from Kaleb Lewis drove in two more runs to make it 4-0 in the third.
Lewis, who's been on a tear in July, has moved into the No. 3 hole in the batting order and justified it Friday night. His RBI in the second inning was the first of four in Game 1.
He also launched a two-run double into the gap in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 6-0 and then hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it 9-1.
Lewis said he wasn't feeling well during Wednesday's double header against Cheyenne Post 6, but got back on track in a big way Friday night.
"I feel my play and everyone else's play was pretty phenomenal today," Lewis said. "We all focused on one goal."
Lewis' running mate, college returner Mason Powell, also had a big game at the plate. He went 2-4 and both his hits were RBI doubles. The final run of the game came on a walk-off single by Zach Brown with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Competition in the rotation
With so many good pitchers in Gillette's rotation, it's natural to have a bit of competition between starters. They can't help but to try and one up each other when they take the mound, Fink said.
As the only sophomore on Gillette's varsity roster, Fink said he looks up to guys like Sylte and Kaden Race. And he also cherishes the chance to pitch alongside them.
"Looking up to Sylte and Race, I'm trying to be up at their level every time I go out and pitch," Fink said. "Having them throw right before me against the guys I'm going to be facing, it's like a 'Hey, here's my chance to see where I rank with the upper guys in our rotation.'
"It's a fun competition type of thing, trying to one-up the other guy."
Fink added that Sylte is tough to out-pitch every time he takes the mound. But as good as Sylte was in Game 1, Fink was even better in Game 2.
Coach Nate Perleberg said Fink was a particular bright spot Friday and thought the 6-foot-6 sophomore used his velocity and aggression to his advantage. Fink only allowed two hits and struck out five in five innings. The win moves him to 8-0 in his nine starts.
"I was feeling super confident today. Everything felt good, like I was playing catch," Fink said. "It was all just coming together and it seems like a perfect time to be feeling that good going out to the mound."
Like Sylte in Game 1, Fink had the luxury of great hitting and defense behind him. The Roughriders outscored Sheridan 21-1 on the day and finished with zero errors Friday night.
Perleberg said playing that clean defensively during a two-game stretch "doesn't happen in Legion baseball very often."
"Our middle was phenomenal. Brown and Race made some plays that are just uncommon," he said.
At the plate, the Roughriders spread the production around during Game 2. Lewis and Race both had a pair of RBIs, while Sylte, Richards, Garrett Lynde and Cole Swisher all drove one run in. Race went 5-6 during the two games and Lewis was 5-5.
"Race and Lewis, I mean I don't know if they got out," Perleberg said. "Those two were studs tonight."
Perleberg said it felt good to get two wins over Sheridan. And overall, he didn't think his team could've played much better.
"We came out and took care of business. Two great pitching performances and I really liked the offense tonight — liked the killer mentality at the end to 10-run in both games," he said. "That's about as good as it gets tonight."
The conference games keep coming for the Roughriders next week. Monday they travel to Cheyenne to face Post 6 again, before playing a doubleheader Wednesday in Sheridan and then another one for senior night Thursday in Gillette.
With 10 straight wins under its belt, plus a conference record of 6-0, Post 42 feels like it is hitting its stride with the state tournament in sight.
"I'm just happy with where we're at right now," Fink said. "It seems like a really good time to be picking up our pitching and hitting at the same time."
