Campbell County Rec Center hosts youth volleyball
The Campbell County Recreation Center will offer youth volleyball for elementary-aged children divided into two divisions: grades 1-3, limited to 56 kids; and grades 4-6, limited to 45 kids.
Registration begins Jan. 26 and continues through Feb. 7. Practice begins March 2.
For costs and more information, contact Adam Gibson at 307-682-8527.
Registration open for annual Climbing Competition
The 11th annual Climbing Competition at the Campbell County Recreation Center will be held this year beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 13.
Registration for the event is open through 9:45 a.m. the day of the competition. The fee is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt, food and drinks.
Routes will be set for beginners and advanced climbers, and competitors will be scored on point values based on the difficulty of their climb and fewest number of falls. Speed will not be scored.
To set up for the event, the climbing tower will be closed Feb. 5-13.
To register or for more information, contact Adam Gibson at 307-682-8527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.