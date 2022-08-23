Paul Stevens likes what he’s seen out of his tennis teams so far this season.
Stevens, who’s going into his sixth year as head coach of the Thunder Basin High School tennis program, has noticed a good mixture of experience and raw talent on the courts this month. The Bolts started practice Aug. 8 and had 12 girls and 10 boys come out for the team.
The biggest priority for Stevens and his team in the first two weeks of the season has been ironing out the right techniques in order to have a successful season.
“We definitely need more boys still,” Stevens said. “I think we’ll get a few more around the time school starts but we’re definitely working with what we have right now.”
The Bolts already have a handful of nonconference duals under their belts this season. The Thunder Basin girls started the year with a 5-0 win over Green River and a 4-1 win over Rock Springs. The boys lost 3-2 to Rock Springs and 5-0 to Green River.
The first few matches of the season are crucial for Stevens and the rest of his coaching staff to determine who belongs where in both the boys and girls teams’ lineups.
“It’s really our first time of the year seeing the kids in matches and playing someone else besides their own teammate,” Stevens said. “It’s completely different when they’re playing out there and representing Thunder Basin and they’re trying to beat a kid from another school. We’ll see a lot about how each kid reacts to the competition.”
The Bolts’ girls have four empty varsity spots after graduating three seniors and having one not return to the team this fall. The team has several young athletes that have impressed the coaches in practice while playing for a spot on varsity, Stevens said.
The boys team graduated just one player from last year — Luke Lass — and will need to fill his spot at No. 1 singles. The Bolts boys were one of the youngest varsity teams in the state last year and that trend will continue again this year, Stevens said.
Both teams’ relatively young age is a bit deceptive. Thunder Basin has plenty of athletes that Stevens hopes will grow into solid assets for the team over the course of the season.
“We have a good, hardworking group,” Stevens said. “They do what we ask of them and they have great character. I still need to get more out of them tennis-wise but that’s been something I’ve kind of had to evaluate and adjust early on in the season just to have coaches spend more time with the kids on the court during practice.”
Thunder Basin is still looking for the school’s first team titles on both the boys and girls side. The Bolts girls finished 11th at last year’s state tournament with a score of six and the boys finished 12th with a score of 2.5.
While neither team will likely make the jump to state-championship contention this fall, Stevens is hoping to utilize the season to prepare his young team to grow into a title contender somewhere down the road.
“We just want to instill the right habits and the right techniques,” Stevens said. “We have a mix of beginners and some that haven’t played a whole lot so it’s a lot of fixing some of those smaller things but we have the right foundation in place.”
The Class 4A North regional tournament will be Sept. 16-17 in Powell. The Class 4A state tournament will be Sept. 22-24 in Gillette.
