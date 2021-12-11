The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams started the season with a crosstown dual Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Both teams were originally scheduled to swim in the Laramie Relays and Laramie Pentathlon but canceled the trip due to weather.
The Camels won five of the seven events during the home meet. Junior David Fenderson won two individual events, including the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.82 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 1.42 seconds.
Campbell County junior Brayden Rech also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.34. The Camels won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.74 and the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:55.53.
For Thunder Basin, senior Eric Thompson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.73 and sophomore Treyden Smith won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.61.
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the pool at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Buffalo.
