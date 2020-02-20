The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) Girls State Tournament begins Friday and runs until Sunday at Cody’s Riley Arena.
The Gillette Wild 19U girls are scheduled to play in the B state tournament, and they will start the tournament at 6:45 p.m. on Friday against the Cheyenne Capitals (2-16-2).
Gillette finished the regular season 7-12-1. They were led in scoring by Brailey Taylor who scored 32 goals and added seven assists in 18 games. Goalie Zoey Soost recorded a 4.72 goals allowed per game average along with a 7-10-1 record for the Wild.
Updates on the Wild during state can be found on the Gillette Wild Youth Hockey Facebook page.
The girls state hockey tournament is the first state tournament of the WAHL season. The high school boys A and B state tournaments and the 12U tournament begin on Feb. 28.
