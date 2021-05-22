LeeAnn Cox knew she had a special team going into her first year coaching at Thunder Basin High School.
With seven seniors, the majority of the Bolts had been playing together since grade school. This led Cox to trust her gut and her players in key situations throughout the season and ultimately led to an 18-game win streak.
One of those senior leaders in Cox’s first season was Gabby Drube, who has commited to the University of Wyoming commit for track and field. Drube gave it her all during her final basketball season in a Bolt uniform.
The end result was Drube being named the Class 4A Girls Player of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association. She became the first student-athlete to represent Thunder Basin as the best player in the state since the school opened in 2017.
Drube was No. 2 in the state in scoring with 15.9 points a game and led the Bolts with 2.4 steals a game on defense with 50 steals in the regular season. Drube also was voted to the all-state team along with teammates Sydney Solem and Joelie Spelts.
After Drube won the award, Cox contacted the Wyoming Coaches Association to ask if a trophy came along with the honor. She was told Drube wouldn’t get a trophy because of a lack of funding.
Cox wasn’t upset with the WCA, but she also wasn’t exactly satisfied, either. It led Cox to work with TBHS Activities Director Mike Delancey to honor Drube with some kind of hardware.
Thanks to raising some money through the basketball program, Cox was able to arrange a plaque be made with a picture of Drube provided by News Record photojournalist Mike Moore. While Cox and Delancey knew what was in the works, Drube did not.
“Cox is just really nice,” Drube said. “It just means a lot that she thought to do that for me.”
Having the plaque made for her senior shooting guard was about recognizing all of Drube’s hard work throughout the season. While Drube loves to win, she hates to lose even more, Cox said.
“We just wanted her to have something to commemorate it,” Cox said. “Gabby is such a hard worker and such a competitor that it means a lot to me that she was able to win this award because that’s a big deal. We don’t have players of the year every single year and especially in 4A, that’s a pretty big accomplishment.”
Cox didn’t just surprise Drube with her own trophy. She had an extra plaque made to put into the school’s trophy case for future students to see what Drube was able to accomplish this year.
“The award is a big deal,” Cox said. “I just wanted her to have something for it.”
Thunder Basin’s season ended with a bit of disappointment. The Bolts’ win streak ended with a loss to Cheyenne East in the regional tournament before Thunder Basin was upset by Cody in the first round of the state tournament the following weekend.
Despite not bringing home the state title, Drube and her teammates had a season to remember on the court.
And now thanks to Cox, Drube has a memento to remind her of all she accomplished during her senior season at TBHS.
“It was a nice award,” Drube said. “It’s just nice now that I have something to remember it by.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.