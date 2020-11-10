For four Thunder Basin High School seniors, Saturday’s state tournament was the last time they’ll play volleyball for the Bolts.
And while they didn’t come out of the Class 4A WHSAA State Volleyball Championships with a state title, they did end their careers with a win to place third.
It was an emotional tournament for the team — and especially seniors Elsa Clark, Kate Hladky, Gabby Drube and Brooke Conklin — after a semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Laramie.
There were tears after the loss because a state title was now out of reach, but the Bolts didn’t have much time to ruminate on a loss. Less than an hour later, the Bolts were on the court again with a chance to bring home the third-place trophy.
“It was really hard to just turn around like that,” Drube said. “You kind of just had to get your tears out and say, ‘OK, let’s go finish on a win here.”
That’s just what the Bolts did, sweeping Cheyenne East 3-0 in dominating fashion to win their last match.
In any other season before the COVID-19 pandemic, teams at the tournament would have an opportunity to go back to their hotels and sleep off a loss before the third-place game. Because of the pandemic, this year’s tournament was held on one day with teams playing as many as three matches.
The Bolts played three playoff matches almost consecutively Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and finishing around 5:30 p.m.
It’s the fourth time in as many years Thunder Basin has placed in the top-4 of the state tournament.
While the Bolts have never won it all, head coach Wenett Martin said bringing home hardware is always a goal going into state.
“You always want to come here and you always want to win it,” Martin said. “We knew we were going to have a tough matchup in that semifinal. We played as hard as we could and we left it all out there. We fought and we played well in every set and it was a tearjerker, so to lose that, it was awkward to rebound right away and have to come right back and play again.”
Last match, best match
Less than an hour after the Thunder Basin players refocused and responded with arguably their best match of the season. The match was never close and the energy feeding off the team only added to the lopsided win.
“We just wanted to bring home hardware,” Clark said.
“And we also wanted to have fun out there,” Conklin added.
While a stressful state championship match between Laramie and Kelly Walsh was happening two courts over, the Bolts did exactly what they set out to do in the final match of the season.
Thunder Basin took the first set 25-14 and never looked back. The match was over quickly with wins 25-11 in the second set 25-16 in the third.
Clark and juniors Ellie Thomas and Taylor Hamilton could be seen dancing between points and the team’s celebrations became creative and infectious.
The Bolts finished the season 19-6. While the four seniors will no longer be able to play Thunder Basin volleyball under Martin, the group isn’t leaving empty-handed.
Clark, Hladky, Drube and Conklin are among the first class to attend TBHS all four years of high school, beginning as freshmen when the school opened in 2017. The quad also leaves the Bolts volleyball program with four top-4 finishes at state.
“These seniors have been to state four years in a row and placed all four years,” Martin said. “I don’t know how many teams can say that. How often do you have a group of kids that can do that four years in a row?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.