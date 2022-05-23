Logan Brown couldn’t dream it up any better.
Brown, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, smashed a single into center field during her last at bat in a Bolts’ uniform. Her final high school hit was a walk-off RBI single to clinch her team’s first state championship in school history.
Thunder Basin took down Cheyenne Central 12-2 in Saturday’s state title game. Brown’s base hit activated the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bolts became Wyoming’s second high school state champions after Campbell County won the inaugural trophy in softball’s first season as a sanctioned sport one year ago. Through softball’s first two seasons, the state championship trophy has made a home in Gillette.
“I’m like a happy sad,” Brown said. “With it being my senior year, I’m sad to be leaving high school but I’m happy that I’m leaving high school with a state championship.”
The path to the title
The Bolts went into the state tournament as the East No. 2 seed after losing to Campbell County in a crosstown conference game to end the regular season. Thunder Basin took care of West No. 3 seed Rock Springs 9-0 in the first round Thursday.
Against the Tigers, the Bolts claimed a one-run lead in the bottom of the third after Brown scored on an error. The game stayed at 1-0 through the fifth inning before the Bolts exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. The eight-run rally included a two-run homer off the bat of Ella Partlow to put the Bolts up 5-0.
Jaci Piercy was able to close out the Tigers in the top half of the seventh to seal the win. Piercy finished the game with no runs allowed on just two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings.
Thunder Basin moved on to play Laramie in the second round. The Bolts mercy-ruled the Plainsmen 11-0 on Friday.
Partlow led the Bolts on the mound with six shutout innings. She allowed just four hits and struck out 12 to give Thunder Basin its second defensive shutout in two tournament games.
At the plate, the Bolts out-hit Laramie 14-4. Partlow also led the team offensively with three RBIs all coming on a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Emma Kimberling also homered in the first inning.
Lauren O’Loughlin and Piercy finished with two RBIs apiece and Kimberling, Caitline Kaul and Guinevere Lee each drove in one.
One last crosstown clash
Campbell County and Thunder Basin were expected to play at least once during this weekend’s state tournament. Many even expected the two Gillette teams to meet during Saturday’s title game.
The Camels and Bolts met in the third round Friday night. Campbell County had the higher seed as the No. 1 seed from the East but Thunder Basin was riding plenty of momentum from two shutout wins.
The Bolts took an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run off the bat of Macie Selfors. The Camels responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning from a two-run homer from Lanae Kimbley to take a 2-1 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, Thunder Basin exploded for six runs in the top of the third. Kimberling and Selfors hit back-to-back homers and Piercy hit a two-run home run three batters later to give the Bolts a 7-2 lead.
Campbell County scored three runs in the bottom of the third which included a two-run single from Marissa West to cut the lead to 7-5. But Thunder Basin had an answer for every Camel rally and the Bolts plated two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a commanding 10-5 lead going into the sixth.
Thunder Basin scored one run in the top of the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh. The Camels were able to rally with three runs in the bottom of the final frame but ultimately dropped their first tournament game by a final score of 15-8.
The two teams combined for 32 hits and 23 runs in the game. Piercy collected five RBIs for the Bolts and Selfors and Caitline Kaul both ended the day with three. Selfors finished with four hits including two home runs.
Piercy was the winning pitcher for the Bolts with five earned runs on nine hits and four strikeouts in four innings.
The win moved Thunder Basin in the state championship game for the first time in school history. The Bolts awaited the winner of Campbell County and Cheyenne Central in the loser’s bracket to see who they’d play for the title.
An unexpected opponent
Selfors was expecting to see Campbell County in Saturday’s state championship game. But the No. 1-ranked Camels lost to Central 9-5 early Saturday morning to finish in third place in the tournament.
The Bolts weren’t phased by having to face the Indians instead. Thunder Basin was 4-1 against Central during the regular season and only had to beat the Indians once to claim the state title. Central needed to win twice because the tournament was double-elimination and the Bolts had yet to lose.
Thunder Basin only needed six innings to close out the tournament. The Bolts jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning after Kaul and Piercy both had RBI singles and O’Loughlin and Brown each drove in one on sacrifice flies.
The Bolts added three runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning to take a commanding 10-0 lead into the fourth inning. Central was able to trim the lead to 10-2 with two runs in the top of the fourth but the two runs would be all the offense the Indians would find the rest of the way.
Piercy drove in one run on an RBI single to make the game 11-2 in the bottom of the sixth before Brown was able to close the game out with an RBI single to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
“That hit is definitely something I’ll remember forever,” Brown said.
Brown ended the game with a team-high three RBIs followed by Piercy and Kaul with two RBIs apiece. Kimberling, Selfors and O’Loughlin each drove in one.
Piercy earned the win on the mound in her last game in a Bolts’ uniform. She finished with no runs allowed on three hits while striking out one in four innings of work.
“I’m so happy,” Piercy said. “This was really special. We played with all of our hearts and we played as a team and I just love all of my teammates so much.”
A season to remember
A big goal for this year’s Thunder Basin team was to avenge a disappointing finish to last year’s inaugural state tournament. The Bolts graduated just three seniors from last year’s team that was bounced early in the tournament after a 1-2 showing.
The biggest difference for the Bolts this year compared to last was being able to stay in the winner’s bracket for the marathon of a tournament. The eight-team bracket stretches over three days but a loss forces teams to play games consecutively.
Central went into Saturday’s state championship having played two more games than Thunder Basin. The Indians lost to Campbell County on Friday and had to play Cody and Laramie back-to-back to make it three games in a row. After beating both teams, Central had to turn around and play Campbell County again at 9 a.m. Saturday after the Camels lost to Thunder Basin.
The advantage of having played two less games was obvious for Thunder Basin both offensively and defensively. Piercy’s pitches were sharper on the mound and the Bolts’ bats showed no signs of fatigue during the state title game.
“I think that really helped a lot,” Piercy said. “Last year we obviously got into that loser’s bracket and we kind of just brought ourselves down. This year we played extremely well. I’m just really proud of my team.”
Thunder Basin finished the season with a 25-4 record. Over the course of the program’s first two seasons, the Bolts have a combined record of 42-9.
