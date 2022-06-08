The Post 42 American Legion baseball team improved to 2-0 in conference play with a two-game sweep of Jackson on the road Tuesday. The Roughriders beat Jackson 2-1 in game one and 9-0 in game two.
The story of the night for Gillette was quality starting pitching. Leigton Holden and Jason Fink combined to allow just one run and four hits in 13 collective innings on the mound.
Holden threw a complete game two-hitter and allowed just one unearned run while striking out seven in game one on the bump. Fink threw six innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out eight in game two.
Game one of the doubleheader was a pitching dual for both sides. Jackson's Aaron Huggins took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits in six innings of work.
The biggest hit of the day came off the bat of Jamen Kolata who drove in Gillette's only two runs on a two-RBI single in the top of the third inning. Kolata led the team with three hits at the dish.
Game two started as another defensive battle before the Roughriders broke the game open with nine runs in the final four innings. Fink had a team-high three RBIs followed by Aiden Petersen and Cory Schilling with two RBIs apiece.
The pair of win pushes Gillette to 24-9 on the season. The Roughriders will return to the field for another conference doubleheader on the road this weekend.
Gillette will play Evanston at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Evanston.
