There are a lot of similarities between how Amy Gorsuch and former head coach Paul Stevens run the Thunder Basin tennis team. But the team can feel, literally, the differences between the two coaches.
Gorsuch has placed an emphasis on the team’s conditioning and footwork which she and the team believe will be key to get the Bolts to where they want to be on the final day of the state tennis tournament.
The team felt the difference in its play from its first meet — which took place on Aug. 12 against Torrington. Owen Gorsuch, a senior, said that the added attention to footwork paid off. In the first meet, he lost his first set 6-4 but won the next two 7-5 and 6-3.
Overall, coach Gorsuch wants the program to continue to play and perform like it did under Paul Stevens.
“We’ve changed a few things but for the most part we’ve been cruising along with Bolt tennis,” Gorsuch said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that have a lot of tennis experience.”
The Bolts benefit from their prior experience playing for Gorsuch. They know the expectations and what she is like as a coach, which saves the team from that awkward, initial get-to-know-you phase. Instead, the Bolts can just focus on their goals.
The team has a good chance of reaching that level considering the number of athletes that came out. There are 42 members of this year’s Bolts tennis team, 20 more than last year. Eighteen of those 42 are freshmen, which brings positives like depth and competition among teammates and some negatives including the challenge of one-on-one coaching with every player.
But the 18 freshmen have six seniors — three boys and three girls — on the team to help guide and coach them up a bit. It’s the most the Bolts have had in a while, Gorsuch said.
“We’ve had a lot of competition at practice, so I feel like its upped the level of play we’ve had,” Gorsuch said of having such a full roster. “We have a lot of kids excited for tennis — the future of the program is looking awesome.”
On the girls side, Tierra Tachick, Brianna Ketchum and Brooke Kendrick are the three seniors who help lead the girls program. Gorsuch said that she has seen those three take the underclassmen under their wing to show them the ropes, both in the tennis court and outside of it.
Owen Gorsuch is a player on the boys side who has stepped into a new role. The senior is playing singles for the first time and is embracing a new role with the team. In his final season, he’s more concerned about making sure he scores points for the team than necessarily winning a state championship — not that winning a state championship wouldn’t net the team a lot of points in the tournament.
“I know that (goal) isn’t winning state, but going far in state is good for points and for the team, and the team always comes first,” he said.
Junior Austin Youngs is another name that coach Gorsuch mentioned specifically. Youngs has taken on a leadership role and been vocal with the team this year for both the boys and the girls teams.
The tennis season both starts early and finishes fast. It’s a sprint to the state tournament which starts on the third week of September. But with a slightly altered approach to the year, the Bolts feel they are physically prepared to be one of the teams remaining on the third day of the tournament, which is their main goal.
