Owners of the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team based in Gillette announced plans Friday afternoon to create a second team in Billings, Montana.
The team will join the Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football League starting next season.
The team will play at the MetraPark First Interstate Arena, said Keith Russ, owner and managing partner of Pick-Six Entertainment. Russ and partner Tel Koan started Pick-Six when they launched the Wyoming Mustangs late last year.
The team has partnered with the Billings Gazette and EconoPrint to let fans decide the new Billings team's name. Public input will determine the team name, logo and how it should be positioned within the city, according to a press release from the team.
The team will play a 12-game schedule with six home games and six road games.
"We spent time considering several cities but knew almost as soon as we arrived that Billings was where we wanted to be," Russ said.
The Mustangs have found early success at the box office in Gillette. Through its first four homes games, the team sold 14,356 tickets, Russ said.
