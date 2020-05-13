The fourth annual Coal Country Gravel Grinder is navigating some obstacles as the date gets closer for the long-distance gravel cycling race.
Gillette city administration told event founder David Bauer to plan as usual but be prepared for the potential for COVID-19 restrictions “popping up,” Bauer wrote in a text message.
The event, which is scheduled for June 27, also needs volunteers to run two aid stations, Bauer said. If Energy Addicts, the organization that runs the race, can’t find volunteers for the aid stations by June 1, it will cancel the event.
Registration for the Gravel Grinder is closed and if Energy Addicts has to cancel, the cyclists who have signed up will be refunded, according to the group’s Facebook page.
The event consists of three long-distance gravel races. The shortest is 25 miles. Then there is a 55-mile race, and the longest is 135 miles. It also includes a festival in downtown Gillette.
Part of the longest race covers the historical U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps journey of June 1897, when military members rode from Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri, on single-speed bicycles to test a bicycle’s usefulness for war.
Last year, the Gravel Grinder had more than 100 cyclists compete. Bauer said he was expecting more this year.
More updates on the Coal Country Gravel Grinder can be found on the Energy Addicts’ Facebook page.
