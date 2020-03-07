The Campbell County girls hoops team had made it to state in every season since 1990.
But on Saturday morning that decades-long streak came to an end.
In the consolation semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional Tournament, it was win and go to state or lose and go home. Casper-Natrona County defeated Campbell County 47-40 at Thunder Basin High School.
“We should’ve been playing like we did that fourth quarter the whole game. It would’ve been different,” Campbell County junior Liv Castellanos said. “We had that little push and it was just too late to come back.”
Castellanos and Shaelea Milliron hit back-to-back threes in the final minute of the fourth to bring the score to 43-40, and then Camels called a timeout.
Natrona County was able to draw a foul on the next possession, and with the bonus, the Fillies’ Emma Patik hit both free shots. Castellanos missed a 3-point shot on the next Camels’ possession. The Fillies grabbed the rebound, drew another foul, and made both free throws to keep the distance and win 47-40.
“Early on we had to make some critical shots and we didn’t do that,” Milliron said. “At a game like that, and at the end when you’re thinking about everything, you’re thinking about the times you had an opportunity and it didn’t go the way you wanted it to.”
The Fillies were clutch in the final quarter, and they hit all eight of their final free throws.
Holst said the Camels didn’t put enough work in during the off-season to be successful in the postseason.
“Our downfall wasn’t November-March, it was March-November,” said Campbell County coach Mitch Holst, who’s made the state tournament in every other season since he took over in 2000. “We didn’t get enough kids in the gym shooting and dribbling and passing.”
“But it didn’t take anything away. I was pleased. It was a great team to coach. I loved their disposition. I think we’ve gotten a little more competitive as the year went on.”
The Camels were outscored in every quarter but the first, when they led 11-7 after a Castellanos half court buzzer beater.
Natrona County’s Alesha Lane was a force in the second half. She scored three layups in a row for the Fillies during the third quarter to bring the game from tied at 23-all, to Fillies ahead 29-23.
With 4:46 left to play in the fourth quarter, Camels’ post player and top rebounder Maddie Jacobson, a sophomore, went down with a leg injury. She was helped off the court hopping on her right leg.
Castellanos scored 15 points to lead the Camels, and Jacobson scored 10 points before she suffered the injury.
Filles’ Kate Robertson led her team with 15 points, and Lane scored 10.
Campbell County led 18-17 at halftime.
The Camels held Laramie to under 40 points on Friday — the first time they’ve done that this season — in the Camels’ first postseason win of the year.
They won 55-36 over the Plainsmen to make it to the consolation quarterfinals.
On Thursday, Campbell County lost to Cheyenne Central 46-36 in the first game of the tournament to drop into the consolation bracket.
The Camels finished the season 8-16 overall after ending the regional tournament 1-2. There were three seniors on the roster: Ali West, Breckyn Percifield and Lauren Lacey, but West and Percifield suffered injuries that kept them out for much of the season.
Lacey played every game this season after taking a year off from basketball last season when she moved to Gillette from Newcastle.
“It was tough,” Lacey said about her last basketball game. “(It’s) something that people say is hard, but you don’t really know until you have that last moment on the court, and the last break in the huddle.”
The experience gained by the young group of Camels is something to build off of going into the off-season.
“A lot of girls were able to see the court this year, able to see what it’s going to be like,” Milliron said. “We had to coach them as best as we could. So I think that this year was kind of just to throw them out there and see what they can do, and I think they did a really good job.”
Castellanos and Milliron, the team’s top two scorers, will be back as seniors next season with experience leading like seniors. Jacobson was one of the top rebounders in the state and freshman Madison Robertson led the Camels in threes made.
“We got some younger kids some playing time, so that was good. I feel like hopefully that’s going to bode well for the future,” Holst said.
