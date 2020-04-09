Jamie Bowman and her brother Heath have been riding their bicycles to Hillcrest Elementary School with their grandmother to pick up their daily meals from the Campbell County School District.
Beginning this week, those rides also began satisfying a physical education requirement for the siblings.
The Campbell County School District began its Adaptive Learning Plan this week as thousands of area public school students are now being educated at their homes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie, a fourth grader at Conestoga Elementary, and Heath, a seventh grader at Sage Valley Junior High, both said the transition has gone smoothly for the first couple of days.
Their parents are essential workers and aren’t at home during the day, so Jamie and Heath do homework with their grandmother, Phyllis Jassek, looking over their shoulder from time to time. But the siblings have acclimated well to remote learning and Jassek’s help hasn’t been needed much.
The biggest challenges have been figuring out the online programs and system, but that didn’t take long, Jassek said. Jamie and Heath are learning completely online at their respective schools and one of the only glitches so far has been some of Jamie’s math homework being deleted. That’s already been fixed.
Jamie said not being in an actual classroom is “kind of” challenging, but her brother said he almost prefers online learning.
“I kind of like the videos better, because they just go right through (the lesson),” Heath said. “At school, sometimes someone’s talking and the teacher has to stop.”
Heath said he has grasped the first week’s concepts quickly and the uninterrupted video lectures have allowed him to get his school work done quickly.
Perhaps helping the kids focus on their schoolwork is that the family Xbox video game console recently broke and they were getting bored anyway, so Heath said the return to school has actually been welcome.
“Ive been playing the same game for (what feels) like six months,” he said. “Maybe I could go get some schoolwork done and pass some time.”
Schools in the district have pared their lesson plans to the essentials to provide flexibility for families, and Jamie didn’t waste any time jumping right into her course work. She said she watched about “five Zooms a day” Monday and Tuesday and, with a little oversight from grandma, was almost through her week’s work by Wednesday.
Zoom is video conferencing software that has been widely used during the coronavirus pandemic as people social distance while working and learning from home.
“I don’t really help her much, I’m just there to make sure she stays on task,” Jassek said.
At the administrative level, remote learning is off to a good start and has been even better than hoped, said Hillcrest Elementary School Principal Brad Gregorich.
Wagonwheel Elementary Principal Eric Stremcha and Meadowlark Elementary Principal Brandon Crosby said they have been similarly pleased.
“It is going very well — a lot better than expected, when I think about where we were nine days ago,” Stremcha said. “The students were ready to connect with their teachers and ready to connect with their classmates.”
One way students have connected with each other was the continued daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, which fifth grader Jayden Kubo leads during live Zoom sessions.
Gregorich met with every Hillcrest teacher after the first two days of remote learning to check in. The overwhelming response was that things are going well and teachers were “ecstatic to see the kids’ faces.”
Hillcrest is working in “weeklong chunks,” Gregorich said. Monday and Tuesday consist of live Zoom lessons, which students are encouraged to join. Prerecorded video lessons also cover the same material and are available for those who can’t log in at a certain time each day.
At both Hillcrest and Wagonwheel, teachers play the video lesson, then pause it periodically and take questions. Teachers will ask questions and students in some classes will show the answer written on white boards and turned to their webcam.
The lessons have not only provided something similar to a classroom experience, but also lets students see some of their friends in some small way.
“I think the kids are loving it,” Gregorich said. “They’re all social creatures, so to get to see their friends, even if it’s through a tiny screen, is great for them.”
Hillcrest only had five second graders not participate in the live classes during the first two days of the plan. Those families have been contacted and technology issues have been resolved, Gregorich said.
Similar numbers have been seen for Hillcrest families.
Wednesday-Friday will be used for scheduled individual support meetings between students and teachers at Hillcrest. Teachers are working with parents to set up a time schedule for those appointments so they can stay consistent throughout the remaining weeks of the plan through April 30.
The continued theme for teachers and administrators in the district has been flexibility. Gregorich said he knows the plan will require plenty of cooperation from families, which is why schools are doing everything they can to make the new teaching methods go smoothly.
Hillcrest is taking a slightly different approach with paper packets and worksheets that are delivered to households. Gregorich said every grade level is getting them, while just kindergarten and first grade at Wagonwheel and K-second grade at Meadowlark are receiving packets with paper worksheets and instructions.
Many parents, even those with digital access, have told Gregorich they prefer hard copies of the work. All three schools are getting what they call “evidence” of hard-copy work through screenshots submitted to platforms like Google Classroom.
The packets have to be put together somehow, and teachers at Meadowlark have taken turns coming to the school to do so, Crosby said. He’s letting a couple of teachers in at a time to make lesson plans and gather supplies they need at home.
Meadowlark kindergarten teacher Frisbee Roberts said she booked a two-hour window last week and gathered enough supplies to last until May 1 in case returning to her classroom wasn’t an option.
Roberts said she’s had “great participation” so far and there were only two students missing from her live Zooms the first few days. Those sessions usually consist of Roberts reading a story and the class singing a song together, which was part of their routine in the classroom.
“That is really cool,” Roberts said. “It warms my heart to see them every day, even if it’s not in the classroom.”
Students jumping into school work quickly was a priority with just over five weeks of school remaining and Meadowlark was “in full motion” by Wednesday, Crosby said.
“We had to balance the idea of supporting our families, but also the need to dig in and start covering essential material,” Crosby said.
