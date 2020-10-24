The fall season ended earlier this month for Gillette College rodeo, but that didn’t stop several team members from giving back to the community this week.
The Pronghorns traveled to St. John Paul II Catholic School on Wendesday to teach a handful of PE classes, bringing several ropes and a pair of cattle dummies to the school’s gym to show students the basics of one of Wyoming’s most popular sports.
Ellie Bard, a Gillette College sophomore from Sheridan, said the concept is to introduce younger generations to rodeo to show the kids at a young age that opportunities are out there in the rodeo world.
“I think it’s extremely special to pass the torch along just so we can keep rodeo alive,” Bard said. “I think it’s a very special part of the world, especially in Wyoming. Keeping it alive and keeping it something that’s special to everybody is extremely refreshing to see these kids have this opportunity.”
Anna Rorison is in her first year as the assistant coach for the Pronghorns. While the kids may not fully grasp the value of a college education as preschoolers, Rorison said it’s important for them to learn what may be out there for them one day.
“We’re such a ranch-based community, so it’s important for them to see that they can be able to go to college and rodeo while getting an education,” Rorison said. “It’s important for them to know that that’s a possibility for their future.”
The 23-year-old coach moved to Gillette seven years ago. She said Wednesday’s session with the kids was just another example of how important it is for the Pronghorns rodeo team to give back to the community.
“The community supports us so much throughout the year, so it’s important that we give back in little ways like this,” Rorison said. “It brings so much joy to the children and to the families.”
Talli Pokorny, a third-year Pronghorn from Nebraska, said she’s been training in rodeo since she was 7 years old. Learning the ropes at such a young age inspired her to want to teach kids in that same age group.
“The best part is allowing them to enjoy it at an earlier age and having it be fun,” Pokorny said. “It’s really good for us to volunteer in the community and it shows that we do do other stuff other than just rodeo.
“I’m hoping that this stays in their head and they enjoyed this day. They can go home and tell their parents about it. It’s very different from their regular PE class.”
The rodeo team is the last athletic program left at Gillette College after basketball and soccer were cut this summer. Bard said it’s important for the Pronghorns to embrace their role as the only college sports team in the community.
“Especially without other athletics at Gillette College this year, I think it’s a great opportunity for the rodeo team to get out in the community and to give back,” Bard said.
While going out in the community is one of her favorite parts of being a Pronghorn, another is the relationships she and her teammates have built with each other and their coaches.
“Gillette College rodeo is more of a family than it is a team, so that’s been the most special part,” Bard said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. Gillette is such a special school.”
