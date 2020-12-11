The Campbell County High School boys basketball season started the season 1-0 Friday night with a dominating win over Scottsbluff (Nebraska) 90-68.
The Camels got up to a 25-9 lead going into the second quarter and never looked back. Senior Jefferson Neary led the way in scoring with 31 points, followed by senior Luke Hladky who added 22 points.
Campbell County played fast and created opportunities in transition, never letting the lead slip under 20 points after halftime. The Camel defense caused problems for Scottsbluff all night, leading to plenty of fast-break baskets in the paint.
Senior Austin Robertson contributed in the game early as well, scoring seven of the Camels' first nine points of the contest on his way to a 12-point night. After a busy night playing for Campbell County's JV squad, sophomores Kody Kline and Nash Lutgen combined for seven points near the end of the game.
The Camels will go into day two of the Re-Max Basketball tournament with a 1-0 record and some momentum left over from Friday night as they face Evanston at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.