The Campbell County girls basketball team picked up two out-of-state wins over the weekend at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado, advancing to 4-2 early in the season.
The Camels entered 2-1 and opened the tournament with a 61-42 win against Resurrection Christian School in which senior Madison Robertson led the way with 15 points. Junior Cami Curtis followed with 12 points and seniors Raimi Hladky and Millie Riss each chipped in 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.