CCHS tennis splits with Torrington on Saturday
The Camels boys team didn’t have many hiccups on Saturday, sweeping Torrington 5-0.
“The boys were pretty solid. They executed and played well,” Miessler said. “They played smart and hit shots and they finished shots. I think everyone competed today.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson, who have won two state championships together already, made quick work of their opponents, winning both sets 6-0.
The boys No. 2 doubles team found similar success. Jason Fink and Logan Dymond, both juniors, won in two sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
For singles, senior Tanner Lemm won his two sets 6-3 and 6-0 while junior Marcus Sarvey won his match 6-1, 3-6 and 6-1.
The girls team struggled against a talented Torrington team and didn’t win a match.
“That was not the way they usually play. They’ll get that fixed,” Miessler said. “You have to go and want to compete harder than the other team. You can’t be nervous to hit shots. You just have to go out there and play.”
The Camels’ next scheduled match will be a dual at Powell at 10 a.m. Thursday.
TBHS boys tennis rolls vs. Torrington, girls lose
The boys team rolled to a 5-0 win over the Blazers, with two of the matches going to three sets. The girls struggled a little, only winning one match during the 4-1 loss.
“This is nice, because it’s non-conference and we’ve only had a week. The kids get a taste of, ‘OK, this is what I have to start preparing for,’” TBHS coach Paul Stevens said. “It gives us a chance to see what we need to work on skill-wise and gives the kids a taste of competition.”
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 doubles team had the quickest match of the day on the boys side, with Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller rolling to a 6-0, 6-2 win. Both singles players, Matt Mobley and Carson Hanson, also rolled to wins.
The No. 2 doubles team of Luke Lass and Josh Klaassen lost the first set 6-1, but quickly bounced back with 6-3 and 6-2 wins. Teylor Gulley and Kyle Gliem were taken to three sets in No. 3 doubles, but came away with the 7-2 tiebreaker win.
On the girls side, the No. 3 doubles team of Sara Rasse and Brooke Kendrick were the only ones to pick up a win on the day, coming back to win a three-set match.
“What we need is another week of practice and intense competition, which is what we have coming up,” Stevens said.
The Bolts get back to action Thursday when they play at Cody at 11 a.m., before taking on Powell later in the day. Then TBHS plays Jackson at noon Saturday.
Register for Rec Center fall volleyball by Aug. 30
The Campbell County Recreation Center has open registration for coed and women’s fall volleyball through Aug. 30, according to a press release.
The league, which costs $280 per team, offers 14 games with a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
Recreation program supervisor Doug Meade said it feels good to start the ball rolling on the season, especially after spring volleyball was canceled because of COVID-19.
While the decision to move forward has been made, any virus restrictions have not been put in place yet, Meade said.
“We will try to run it like normal,” he said. “If we have to do certain restrictions, we’ll take a closer look at that when the season is closer to starting.”
The volleyball league is usually home to about 60 to 70 teams and the Rec Center saw 32 coed teams and 31 women’s teams register for the spring season that was canceled. Participants need to be 15 or older to play and every team member needs to sign a waiver.
