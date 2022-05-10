Gabby Mendoza started running hurdles for fun during her freshman year at Thunder Basin High School.
Mendoza — now a senior — quickly learned the event was far from fun. In fact, she believes hurdles are one of the hardest events an athlete can participate in during the track and field season.
“It’s a very difficult thing to do,” Mendoza said. “I think a lot of people overlook how hard it actually is.”
Three years after electing to run hurdles for the first time, Mendoza has cemented herself as one of the best hurdlers in the entire state. She’s the defending state champion in the 100-meter hurdles after winning the title with a time of 15.86 seconds last year.
Mendoza was also the state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles after finishing 0.34 seconds behind Green River’s Lillian Munoz last year.
The Thunder Basin standout had a solid basketball season this winter before coming back even stronger for her senior track and field season. She’s ran in five meets over the last month and won eight of the 10 hurdles events.
Out of those five meets, Mendoza has swept the two hurdle events at three of them.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good,” Mendoza said. “I feel like this season has gone really well. My main focus is just to continue to improve with each race. I’ve been proud of the improvements I’ve been able to make so far.”
Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.24 at this weekend’s Camel Qualifier at Campbell County. She finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.34 behind perhaps her biggest competition in the state: Jayden Friedly.
Mendoza and Friedly’s names are intertwined in the top 2 slots of the hurdle events at practically every meet. The friendly rivalry is less about who wins and more about gaining as many points as possible for the team.
While Mendoza’s goal is always to win the race, she doesn’t mind seeing Friedly’s time land ahead of hers once in a while. That’s because the pair are teammates for Thunder Basin.
“We’re really good friends,” Mendoza said through a laugh. “We’re both super competitive and we both want to win but we don’t let that competitiveness get in the way of our friendship. We both want to win, but we’re both happy for each other at the end of the race, too.”
Mendoza has taken a big step up during her senior campaign at Thunder Basin. One of the biggest differences this year compared to last is the level of confidence she feels going into each meet.
“I’ve put a lot of time in to getting better this year,” Mendoza said. “A big thing for me has been the confidence. At this point I definitely feel more confident and it’s extremely important to have that confidence and to not second guess yourself.”
Running hurdles is just as mental as it is physical, Mendoza said. Getting in the right mindset before a race can be the difference between winning or losing on any given day.
Mendoza is hoping to continue her running career in college. But first, she has a few things she needs to work out before graduating from Thunder Basin.
“I definitely have big goals for myself and I want to win both hurdles races (at state),” Mendoza said. “There’s definitely some fast hurdlers out there that are going to be out to get me, but I’m feeling good about it.”
Mendoza also helps the Bolts in relays. She helped win the 4x100-meter relay with Friedly, Chloe Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick with a time of 49.23 and the 4x400-meter relay with Friedly, Emelyn Schlekeway and Rylee Brandon with a time of 4 minutes, 8.54 seconds at CCHS this weekend.
Friday’s meet was the last regular season meet for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin. The teams will both participate in the Class 4A East regional meet Friday and Saturday in Laramie.
The Class 4A state meet will be May 19-21 at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
