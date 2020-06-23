The Gillette Thunder Speedway hosted the Pack the Stands races Saturday, with free admission to fans, but only half the capacity.
There were five different divisions, with racers from Gillette, Casper, Sheridan and some from South Dakota and Montana as well.
Craig Rogers, of Gillette, won the featured race in the WISSOTA Late Model class, while Troy Leiker did the same in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. Tom Manning, from Rozet, was the other local racer to win a featured race, taking first in the WISSOTA Mod Four class.
IMCA Hobby Stock
A Feature 1
1. John Garrigan, Rapid City, SD; 2. Dave Taylor, Casper; 3. Casey Jacobson, Gillette
Heat 1
1. John Garrigan, Rapid City, SD; 2. Casey Jacobson, Gillette; 3. Dave Taylor, Casper
IMCA Modified
A Feature 1
1. Ty Clemens, Belgrade, Mont.; 2. Marty Erivez, Gillette; 5. Casey Renken, Gillette; 6. Rob Hoffman, Gillette; 7. Austin Long, Gillette; 8. Darran Conrad, Gillette; 10. Thomas Martell, Rozet
Heat 1
1. Ty Clemens, Belgrade, Mont.; 3. Rob Hoffman, Gillette; 4, Casey Renken, Gillette; 5. Darran Conrad, Gillette; 7. Nathan Slocum, Gillette
Heat 2
1. Wade Manning, Gillette; 4. Ryan Renken, Gillette; 5. Austin Long, Gillette; 6. Marty Erivez, Gillette; 7. Thomas Martell, Rozet
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature 1
1. Craig Rodgers, Gillette; 5. Richard Haberstroh, Gillette; 6. Shelli Lind, Gillette
Heat 1
1. Steven Gerber, Upton; 2. John Snyder, Blackhawk, SD
Heat 2
1. Craig Rodgers, Gillette; 2. Ed Kirchoff, Gillette; 3. Richard Hoberstroh, Gillette, 4. Shelli Lind, Gillette
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
1. Troy Leiker, Gillette; 3. Ty Miller, Gillette; 4. Duane Manning, Gillette; 6. Scott Joslyn, Gillette; 7. Jeremy Cole, Gillette; 8. Kolby Weight, Gillette; 9. Travis Soper, Gillett; 12. Heather Mertens, Gillette
Heat 1
1. Duane Manning, Gillette; 3. Kolby Weight, Gillette; 4. Jeremy Cole, Gillette
Heat 2
1. Troy Leiker, Gillette; 3. Scott Joslyn, Gillette
Heat 3
1. Ty Miller, Gillette; 3. Travis Soper, Gillette; 4. Heather Mertens, Gillette
WISSOTA Mod Four
A Feature 1
1. Tom Manning, Rozet; 3. Greg Baker, Gillette; 5, Garrett Bietz, Gillette; 6. Mike Lind, Gillette
Heat 1
1. Steve Schicketanz, Casper; 2. Tom Manning, Rozet; 4. Shelli Lind, Gillette; 5. Mike Lind, Gillette
