A total of 41 athletes between Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools will compete in the Class 4A state track and field meet this weekend at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
The Bolts will bring 14 girls and nine boys including one alternate. The Camels will compete with 11 girls and seven boys.
The Camel girls are coming off a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A East regional meet in Laramie. The Thunder Basin girls finished fifth, the Bolts boys finished sixth and the Camel boys finished seventh. Sheridan won the boys title and Kelly Walsh won the girls title.
Thunder Basin won six regional titles including four on the girls side and two on the boys. The Campbell County girls team won three.
For the Bolts girls, Gabby Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.43 seconds, Jayden Friedly won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.34, the team of Friedly, Mendoza, Rylee Brandon and Emelyn Schlekeway won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 7.35 seconds and the team of Brandon, Madison Lubben, Abby Arnold and Megan Doherty won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:02.05.
Mendoza finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.73), Brandon finished third in the 800-meter run (2:23.13), the team of Friedly, Mendoza, Chloe Crabtree and Kailynne Fitzpatrick finished third in the 4x100-meter relay (49.73) and the team of Crabtree, Lubben, Schlekeway and Adelynn Matthews finished fourth in the 1600-meter sprint medley (4:37.16).
For the Camel girls, Sydalee Brown won titles in both the 100-meter dash (12.50) and the 200-meter dash (26.01). The team of Brown, Nyomi Moore, Charlotte Marasco and Aja Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.31.
Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, McKenna Hayes finished second in the discus with a throw of 122 feet, 6 inches and Breanna Younkin finished third in the pole vault with a height of 10-2. Moore finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.13) and fifth in the triple jump (35-8.75) and Marasco finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.17).
For the Bolts boys, Kayden LaFramboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.97, Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32 and Nolan Hottell won the high jump with a height of 6 feet.
Isaiah Haliburton finished second in the long jump (21-10.25) and second in the 400-meter dash (49.98) and the team of LaFramboise, Haliburton, Bradley Ekstrom and Bridger Norton finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:26.93).
Jesse Lujan finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.97) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (42.86), the team of LaFramboise, Haliburton, Ekstrom and Ryder Del Toro finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (44.66) and the team of Patrick Hardesty, Connor Phipps, Carter Matthews and Spenser Erickson finished fifth in the 4x800-meter relay (8:59.81).
For the Camel boys, Jeff Pelton finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 43-5.5 and Cooper Stevens finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet. Brayden Brastrup finished fifth in the discus (132-10), Pelton finished fifth in the long jump (20-5), the team of Ian Carter, Drew Powers, Aidan Dorr and Kody Kline finished fifth in the 4x100-meter relay (45.30) and the team of Kline, Carter, Adam Gibson and Val McAdams finished fifth in the 1600-meter sprint medley (3:50.47).
The Campbell County girls finished second at last year’s state meet and returned the majority of its foundation this season. The Camel boys finished fifth last year and both the Thunder Basin boys and girls finished seventh.
The Camel girls last state title was in 2017 and the boys last title was in 2009. Both the Thunder Basin girls and boys are looking for their first state title since the school opened in 2017.
The Class 4A state meet will start at 3 p.m. Thursday with the 3200-meter finals. Events will run all day Friday and Saturday in Casper.
