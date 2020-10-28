The fall sports season is nearing completion with just three sports left for Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School.
This week, the Camels and Bolts will participate in the regional volleyball tournament as well as hosting the Last Chance swimming and diving meet. The Bolts football team will host a playoff game in the first round of the state tournament Friday night versus Natrona County.
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team will host its first two home games of the season Friday and Saturday night at Spirit Hall.
Football
With the Camels football team eliminated from playoff contention, Thunder Basin (7-2) is the last football team standing in Gillette going into the first round of the playoffs.
The Bolts went into the last week of the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. After a 35-0 road loss to rival Sheridan, Thunder Basin fell to the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
The Bolts will host No. 6 seed Natrona County Friday night at 6 p.m. The quarterfinal game is a rematch of week seven when Thunder Basin shut out Natrona County 40-0 in Casper.
The winner of Friday's game will play the winner of Cheyenne Central (No. 2) and Kelly Walsh (No. 7).
Volleyball
The regular season for both Thunder Basin and Campbell County's volleyball teams ended Saturday, leaving only the regional and state tournaments left on the schedule for both teams.
Only one team will have the chance at the state tournament, as Thunder Basin (No. 2) and Campbell County (No. 3) have been paired up in the first round of the regional quadrant tournament. With only the top-two teams making it to the cross-quadrant portion of the tournament Saturday, the cross-town matchup will be a win-or-go-home match.
Neither team will have home-court advantage because the tournament will be a one-day tournament played in Casper on Thursday. The Bolts and Camels will play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Kelly Walsh High School.
The winner will play the winner of host Kelly Walsh (No. 1) and Sheridan (No. 4) in the quadrant championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The two teams playing in the 4A East championship game will be the two teams moving on to the cross-quadrant tournament Saturday in Casper. Those teams will face off against the top two teams from the 4A West tournament to determine seeding for the state tournament Nov. 7 in Casper.
Swimming and diving
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams will host the Last Chance meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The meet gives swimmers one last chance to qualify for the state meet in Laramie Nov. 5-6. Going into Thursday, Campbell County has qualified nine swimmers while Thunder Basin has qualified two swimmers and four divers.
Hockey
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team will host its first two home games of the season Friday and Saturday. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Hall.
The Wild (3-3) will host the Great Falls Americans who swept Gillette two weekends ago.
