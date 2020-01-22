Gillette’s 18U boys varsity high school hockey team went undefeated in the state of Wyoming last season, taking 21 wins before claiming a second state championship in as many years.
The 2019-20 season was going about the same way for the Wild.
They were undefeated (10-0-1) for 11 straight games against Wyoming opponents to start this season. Then, the team they beat last season in the state championship, Jackson, took a 4-2 victory over the Wild in early January.
In the next weekend series against Casper, the Wild dropped one of two games by a score of 7-4.
Just like that, after two state titles and an impressing undefeated streak, the Wild had lost 2-of-3.
“I feel like losing a couple of games right now is not the end of the world. I’d rather lose now, face adversity now, overcome it before we get to the state tournament,” Wild coach George Stilson said.
He said the younger players on the team have been dealing with the losses a little better than the upperclassmen.
“They like being on top of the mountain. They’ve won some state championships on their own. They know what it takes to do that and they want to win a third one,” Stilson said. “Now those teams know they can get you if you’re not playing your best hockey.”
The Wild are at their best when they control the puck, use their powerful forecheck and stay out of the penalty box, Stilson said.
What led to the two losses was getting into too much penalty trouble, he said.
“The last two losses set us up to get better and work together,” said Wild sophomore Hudson Peterson, who was on the team last season and hadn’t lost in Wyoming until the Jackson loss. “We had a long talk in the locker room after it, and just kind of talked about what we need to do better.”
The streak may be over, but the goal is still the same for a Gillette Wild squad focused on winning a third straight Wyoming state championship. Gillette sits at second in the 12-team league with a 11-2-1 in-state record. Casper (10-3-1) is third and Sheridan (8-6) is fourth.
At the top of the league is Pinedale with a 14-2 record against Wyoming teams.
Gillette beat Pinedale on Friday 5-2 in the first game of the Grizz Cup in Salt lake City, Utah. It was the first time the state’s top teams have faced off this season. The Wild went 2-2 overall at the tournament.
Kohr can score
Leading the Wild this season has been junior Stratton Kohr, a forward who has scored 19 goals and tallied 13 assists in 14 games.
“Lots of hustle. Getting to the puck. He’s always the first one there,” Peterson said about Kohr, adding that he’s “really strict and serious. He’s not much of a goofer.”
Kohr, a Thunder Basin High School student, also competes in rodeo and was second at the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo in the light rifle event last season. He said he’d like to keep competing in either sport after high school.
“I guess I’ll just see what happens,” he said.
The next highest scorer for the Wild is Peterson, who is on the first line of forwards that include Kohr and Montgomery Haddix (seven goals, 15 assists). Peterson has 13 goals and 14 assists so far on the season.
“We all work together great and all get along good,” Kohr said about his line. “We’re lucky because we have great depth on the team, and it’s not just the first line. We got a great second line, third line. So thankfully, we’ve got those guys too.”
Gillette has one female player on the team in sophomore Alexis Poppleton, who was selected for the USA Hockey Girls U15 National Development Camp in the summer. Poppleton, who played with the boys last season as well, has a goal and five assists this season playing with the boys varsity.
The Wild have one goaltender who has played all the minutes for the group in Rex Mandarich. He’s saved 88.4% of shots faced against Wyoming high schools, and he’s posted a 3.21 goals allowed per game average.
The Gillette boys varsity team plays next at Cheyenne (5-7-0) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the City of Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Gillette has six regular season games against Wyoming opponents to play until the varsity state tournament begins Feb. 28 at Snow King Sports and Events Center in Jackson.
Girls 19U hockey
The Gillette Wild girls 19U team is sixth out of eight teams with a 3-12-1 record against Wyoming teams.
They are led by Brailey Taylor, who has 21 goals and five assists on the season.
Wild goalie Zoey Soost has recorded an 83.6% save percentage.
The 19U girls play Pinedale (0-13-1) next at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sublette County Ice Arena. They have four more regular season games against Wyoming teams.
The puck on the girls 19U state hockey tournament drops a week before the boys Feb. 21 at Riley Arena and Community Events Center in Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.