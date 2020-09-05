The 6th annual Race the Roof 5K run/walk will be Sept. 11 starting at Fire Station 3.
Registration will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the opening ceremony for the race will begin at 6 p.m.
The Race the Roof event benefits Marines Helping Marines, Council of Community Services, LCpl Jacob Ross Detachment #1425, Gillette, WY and Battalion 1 Firefighter’s Association.
Cost to participate in the event is $15 or $30 with a T-shirt. Door prizes will be available and and barbecue is planned after the race.
To donate or register, call Lloyd Hoyle at 307-660-2328 or John Nulle 307-660-3758.
Fire Station 3 is located at 3 Wenger Drive across from the Campbell County Recreation Center on South Enzi Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.