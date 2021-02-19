The Thunder Basin High School boys swimming and diving team took sixth place at the state meet in Laramie Friday morning while Campbell County took 10th place to finish out the season.
Laramie won its fourth consecutive state title with a team score of 270, followed by Kelly Walsh (249), Cheyenne Central (233), Cheyenne South (162), Sheridan (131), Thunder Basin (85), Evanston (69), Rock Springs (68), Cheyenne East (44), Campbell County (34) and Natrona County (23).
The Bolts had five swimmer and one diver qualified for the state meet, including Brayden Rech, Caleb Carsrud, Eric Thompson, Ethan Tuckett and Isaiah Haliburton. For the Camels, Caden Morton was the lone state-qualifier.
Carsrud was the top-placer for the Bolts, placing second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.11 seconds. Smith placed 11th in the same event with a time of 52.10.
Haliburton also took second place for the Bolts in the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 467.65 through 11 dives. Haliburton won the event last year as a sophomore but Laramie's Dylan Bressler broke the state meet record with a final score of 515.35 to win this year's title.
Morton placed third for Campbell County in both individual events he swam in. Morton's time of 2:03.75 in the 200-yard individual medley and 1:02.47 in the 100-yard breaststroke were both good for third place.
Carsrud also took sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.03 for Thunder Basin. Other Bolts placers were Rech who took eighth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.67 and Thompson who took ninth place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.13 and 12th place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.64.
In relays, Thunder Basin's team of Smith, Carsrud, Thompson and Gavin Petersen took fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.72. Campbell County's team of Morton, Greg Vaniursky, Lane Muller and Dustyn Viktora took 10th place in the same event with a time of 1:40.78.
Rech, Thompson Carsrud and Petersen took sixth place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45.37 while Morton, Vaniursky, Muller and Viktora took 11th place for Campbell County with a time of 1:54.21.
At the end of the meet, Cheyenne South's Jared Price was named the Athlete of the Meet and the Athlete of the Year while Laramie coach Tom Hudson was voted the Coach of the Year.
