Rylee Hladky’s trophy collection was fairly large after graduating from Campbell County High School in 2019.
But Hladky, 21, wasn’t done collecting accolades after high school. She moved on to play for Metropolitan State University of Denver’s volleyball team as an outside hitter.
Now in her third season, Hladky was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the week for volleyball for the second consecutive week. It was Hladky’s third time earning player of the week honors for the Roadrunners.
“To tell you the truth, I kind of thought it was a mistake,” Hladky said. “My roommate told me and I was like, ‘No, no I don’t think so. I think that was last week.’ And she just say, ‘No, I’m pretty sure you won it again.’
“Then my aunt texted me. It was a little bit of a shock I guess.”
Hladky earned her first player of the week award of the season after recording a career-high 19 kills in a 3-0 sweep of the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs on Sept. 24. Against UCCS, Hladky had another career-high with a .581 average, according to RMACsports.com.
Later that week, Hladky tied her career-high 19 kills during a 3-2 win over Colorado State University-Pueblo on Sept. 25. Hladky also recorded 16 digs in the match.
The former Camel earned her second consecutive player of the week award with two more quality matches for the Roadrunners.
Hladky re-broke her career-high kill total with 22 in a 3-2 win over Colorado Mesa last Friday. She added three aces and three blocks to go along with her .370% hitting in the win.
Last Saturday, Hladky hit .529% and had 10 kills and 14 digs during a 3-0 sweep of Westminster. Over the weekend, she totaled 32 kills for an average of fours kills per set while hitting .413% and added three aces, 23 digs and four blocks, according to MSU Denver’s website.
Hladky leads the RMAC in points per set (4.2) and kills per set (3.6) and is second in the conference in aces per set (0.44). She was an all-RMAC first-team selection a year ago.
Her favorite part of playing at MSU Denver is the camaraderie of the volleyball team. Hladky has found a second home away from Gillette, she said.
“We have a really, really good group of girls and we get along really, really well,” Hladky said. “That really makes it fun and it continues to make it worth doing because every day at practice is enjoyable.
“We mess around and we’re goofy, but we also get stuff done.”
Hladky was one of the best high school athletes to come out of Gillette in recent years. She helped the Camels win a state championship in basketball in 2018 and was named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball the following year as a senior.
But Hladky’s heart was in volleyball, which led to her decision to attend MSU Denver. Hladky hasn’t looked back since.
“I’m very happy with my decision to play volleyball,” Hladky said. “I loved basketball and my experience with basketball but volleyball was definitely the right path for me.”
Hladky credits her time at Campbell County for preparing her to be successful at the college level. While she’s been dominant on the court, Hladky also has excelled as a mechanical engineering student in the classroom.
Throughout her career at MSU Denver, Hladky has been named to the athletic director’s honor roll four times, was the MSU Denver student-athlete of the week once, earned CoSIDA academic all-district honors once and was named to the all-conference RMAC academic team last year, according to the school’s website.
On the court, Hladky has 640 kills and 598 digs in 210 sets in her college career. The Roadrunners are off to a 12-2 start (6-0 conference) this season.
“We have a really unique team,” Hladky said. “These are the same girls I’ve been playing with since my freshman year (because of COVID-19) so it’s like three years of us all playing together.
“It’s just a really good opportunity for us to be a veteran team because we know each other and we just know how to play together.”
Hladky never sought out earning all-conference awards. Volleyball is a team sport and her goals always align with the team’s success, she said.
As the college season begins to wind down, Hladky’s focus remains on doing everything she can to help her teammates on the court. That attitude is something she learned from growing up in a place like Gillette.
“I think Gillette teaches a lot about hard work and doing the things necessary to meet your goals,” Hladky said. “Nothing is going to be easy in life and I attribute a lot of that to where I came from. ... That’s really carried over into college with me and that’s really taught me a lot and it’s gotten me to where I am today.”
