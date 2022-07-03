The Post 42 American Legion baseball team finished 3-2 at the Jim Pettersen Invitation this weekend in Fargo, North Dakota.
The Roughriders split their first two games of the tournament Thursday night. Gillette beat Bloomington, Minnesota 4-3 and lost 2-0 to West Fargo, North Dakota.
Against Bloomington, Gillette took an early 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Jason Fink in the bottom of the first inning. The Roughriders added one run in the fourth from an RBI double from Colson Kluck and one in the fifth with a Mason Drube solo homer to take a 4-0 lead.
Bloomington mounted a late comeback attempt in the top half of the seventh by scoring three runs but Gillette was able to close the game out 4-3.
Grayson Sargent earned the win on the mound two runs allowed on eight hits and six strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. Riley Schilling earned the save by recording the final two outs of the game.
Gillette was out-hit by Bloomington 10-7 but took advantage of its scoring opportunities. Fink led the team with two RBIs followed by Drube and Kluck with one RBI apiece.
In the nightcap against West Fargo, Gillette fell behind early with two runs allowed in the first inning. The Roughriders were held to just one hit through seven innings and West Fargo's two first-inning runs ended up being the only runs scored as the Patriots came away with the 2-0 win.
Fink took the loss on the mound with two runs allowed (one earned) on three hits while striking out seven in six innings. He also collected Gillette's only hit at the dish.
The Roughriders responded with a big 12-1 win over Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday. Gillette scored at least two runs in each of the first four inning sto take a commanding 11-run lead to enforce the mercy-rule after five innings.
Post 42 out hit Sioux Falls 9-2 and took advantage of four defensive errors. Kluck, Fink and Drube each drove in two runs and Seth Petersen, Cory Schilling and Riley Schilling finished with one RBI apiece.
Drube earned the win on the mound with one run allowed on one hit and five strikeouts in three innings. Aiden Petersen pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out three.
Gillette moved on to play Moorhead, Minnesota on Saturday. The Roughriders played a close game but ultimately fell 5-3 to fall to 2-2 in the tournament.
The Blues took an early 2-0 lead after three innings on an error and an RBI single. Both teams scored one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to bring the game to its final score of 5-3.
Drube, Fink and Cason Loftus each drove in one run during the loss. Fink had his second home run of the tournament with a solo shot in the top of the sixth.
Leigton Holden took the loss on the mound with five runs allowed (four earned) on six hits and four strikeouts. He finished with five walks in six innings of work.
The Roughriders were able to end the tournament on a high note with a big 16-1 win over the Tri-City Red on Saturday. Gillette used a big nine-run first inning to eventually take a 15-run lead and force the mercy-rule after five innings.
Drube led the team with four RBIs that all came from one swing after he hit a grand slam in the top of the first. Cory Schilling and Loftus both finished with three RBIs and Kluck drove in two.
Karver Partlow earned the win on the mound with one run allowed on four hits while striking out three in five innings of work. Gillette out-hit the Red 13-4 and played error-free baseball defensively.
The 3-2 showing this weekend moves Gillette to 38-17 on the season. The Roughriders will return to the field for one nine-inning game against Jamestown, North Dakota on Wednesday.
Gillette and Jamestown will play at 5 p.m. in North Dakota.
