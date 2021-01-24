The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams hosted the Dual Meet Championships at the Campbell County Aquatic Center Friday and Saturday.
Over the weekend, the Bolts went 1-2 after beating Campbell County 96-42 Friday and losing 84-66 to Laramie and 128-47 to Kelly Walsh Saturday. The Camels also lost to Kelly Walsh 132-31 and Laramie 147-27 to go 0-3.
During Friday's dual between Campbell County and Thunder Basin, Bolts' Brayden Rech won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.32 while teammate Caleb Carsrud won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.20.
Thunder Basin's Eric Thompson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.30 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.10. Ethan Tuckett won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.15 while Hayden Chambers won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:25.76.
The Bolts' relay team of Rech, Carsrud, Chambers and Tuckett won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.54 while Thompson, Treyden Smith, Tuckett and Carsrud won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:41.66. Chambers, Smith, Rech and Reid Pollick won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 4:11.31.
State-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton also won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 253.60 for the Bolts.
For Campbell County, senior Caden Morton won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.14 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.26.
Against Laramie on Saturday, Thunder Basin's relay team of Rech, Carsrud, Thompson and Smith won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.98.
Individually, Thompson won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.48, Carsrud won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.34 and Tuckett won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:39.84.
Rech also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.26 while Smith won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.00.
In the Camels' dual against Kelly Walsh, Morton was again the lone winner for Campbell County in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.19.
Against its last dual of the weekend against Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin won two events, including Smith in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.40 and Carsrud in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.63.
Morton remained the only event-winner for Campbell County against Laramie, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.33.
Both the Bolts and the Camels will travel for their next meets. TBHS and CCHS will swim against Kelly Walsh Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m.
