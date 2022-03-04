The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team earned a spot in the Class 4A East regional tournament championship game with a 64-50 win over Kelly Walsh on Friday in Cheyenne.
The win also guarantees a top 2 seed for Thunder Basin in the Class 4A state tournament next weekend.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 9-1 conference record and beat Campbell County 87-48 on Thursday. The Trojans beat Sheridan to match up with Thunder Basin.
Kelly Walsh started the game on a 5-0 run but the Bolts found their shooting rhythm early and took a 15-11 lead after the first quarter. The game stayed close in the second quarter before Thunder Basin took a 33-26 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, the Bolts took control of the game and stretched its lead to 18 points. Down 51-33 going into the final eight minutes, the Trojans started the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run but Thunder Basin was able to keep control of its lead late at the free throw line to seal the win.
Senior Ryan Baker led the Bolts in scoring with 18 points, followed by junior Kayden LaFramboise with 16, sophomore Bodie Williams with 12 and seniors Deegan Williams and McKale Holte with eight points apiece.
Deegan finished with nine rebounds and seven assists and Holte grabbed seven rebounds.
The Bolts will move on to the regional championship game against the winner between Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central to play for the East No. 1 seed at state. This year will be the third consecutive regional title game the Bolts have played in.
Friday's win also set a new program record with 20 wins this season, coach Rory Williams said.
The Bolts will play in the regional title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.
