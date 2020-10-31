The adrenaline of beating a personal record in the pool doesn’t last long for Berkeley Christensen.
The Campbell County High School junior is used to the feeling. In her third year on the girls swim team, she’s won four individual events at the state meet.
Swimmers are limited to two individual events at state, meaning Berkeley is a perfect 4-0 so far in her prep swimming career.
She said she enjoys pushing her mind and body to reach those faster times. Looking up after a race and seeing a new personal record is the most gratifying feeling in the sport, Christensen said.
“I like seeing what you’re able to do,” Christensen said. “You spend all that time practicing and you get to see all your hard work pay off. It’s one of the best feelings in swimming.”
But the satisfaction never lingers long for Christensen. After a race, she picks herself out of the water and goes back to her team. While she swims all eight individual events, she remains adamant that swimming is a team sport.
“You spend pretty much all of your time training and trying to help your team out,” Christensen said. “That’s what I’m thinking about in the water. Helping my team.”
A humbling reminder of the importance of team in the Campbell County Aquatic Center is the 19 banners hanging from the walls in the pool area. Each represents a CCHS state championship earned since 1992.
“Being a part of the Campbell County program that’s been known for swimming for so long and just being a part of it and helping the team out,” Christensen said. “It keeps me and the girls motivated to try and remember what those banners mean.”
Practice pays off
Christensen takes advantage of every 6 a.m. practice. The proof is in the numbers, which traces the success of any competitive swimmer.
As a freshman, Christensen at state won the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1 minute, 56.11 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.81. The following year, she improved on both of those times, winning the same events with times of 1:54.64 in the 200-yard freestyle and 56.87 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Going into Thursday’s Last Chance meet, Christensen’s state-qualified time in the 200-yard freestyle was 2:00.69. Her time of 59.49 in the 100-yard butterfly is the best time in the state and the only time under 1 minute.
Her goal is to continue to cut down her times.
“It makes you feel kind of good, but you still never know what’s going to happen,” she said about having the best time in the state. “You can’t get inside your own head in any way and start thinking that it’s going to be easy or thinking that you can’t do it.”
Campbell County coach Phil Rehard has plenty of flexibility in which swimmers he uses in the individual races this year at state. As of Thursday, the Camels have qualified nine swimmers in the eight individual events.
Both Christensen and teammate Skye Rehard have qualified in all eight of the swimming events. This allows the coach to pick and choose which swimmer he wants to use in any given event.
“It’s really good to have that, especially if you have a lot of girls who have a lot of (qualified) times you can kind of put them in different spots to try and get the most points,” Christensen said. “It’s really good that we have a few girls that have qualified in every single event to be able to do that.”
Team goals
While Christensen’s individual goal is to remain undefeated at state, she’d also like to contribute to a solid finish for Campbell County as a team.
“We want to try to do the best that we can and score the most points that we can,” Christensen said. “It’s kind of unreasonable to shoot for first or second place because of how small our team is, but we just want to aim for those top places in every event to get as many points as we can.”
The Camels wrapped up the regular season Thursday at home and now have their sights set on the state meet in Laramie on Thursday and Friday.
