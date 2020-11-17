With the time on the scoreboard down to all zeroes, all Jaxon Pikula could do was hug his father on the field for the last time as a Bolt.
The Thunder Basin High School football team lost a heartbreaker to Cheyenne East on Saturday in the Wyoming Class 4A state championship game. The Bolts had a 15-7 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Thunderbirds scored 22 unanswered points to walk away as state champions, 29-15.
For 20 seniors, Saturday was the last time in Thunder Basin blue and silver on the football field.
Moments after the loss as Cheyenne East celebrated in front of their home crowd, emotions were high on the opposite side of the stadium as reality set in that the Bolts would be the state runner-up for the second straight year.
The embrace between Jaxon and his dad, TBHS head coach Trent Pikula, symbolized the exhaustion of having giving it their all and still coming up short. Jaxon, who entered the game the No. 1 running back in the state averaging nearly 150 yards a game, carried the ball 41 times Saturday for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
While proud of a team that posted a 20-4 record over the past two years and playing for a state title twice, there’s something more special about this year’s group of seniors, coach Pikula said. It’s also the first group of players to be in the program’s system all four years of high school — Thunder Basin opened in 2017 — and it’s the final season coaching his son.
“That’s my son,” he said of the Class of 2021. “That’s my son and all his buddies. It’s the first four-year class here at Thunder Basin and it’s an important group of players that we will remember for a long time.”
Laying the foundation
In the four years since TBHS opened, the Bolts have gone 34-11, making the playoffs each years.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, that’s for sure,” Jaxon said. “Us winning was good, but more or less the memories are the real accomplishments. The memories I have with my teammates is something I will remember forever.”
Many of the seniors on the field Saturday have played varsity since the beginning, creating a bond and a brotherhood that could never be duplicated, said senior offensive lineman Dillon Bannister.
“Those guys mean everything to me,” Bannister said about his senior teammates. “I would drop anything and do anything for them.”
Football can be a violent battle of mental and physical strength, and Jaxon said his teammates have been there for him like nobody else.
“We’re brothers. I feel like I can depend on them for anything,” he said. “Like a band of brothers, there’s just no one else I’d rather go to war with. There’s nobody else I’d rather have by my side looking out for me.”
In terms of what football has helped the players in high school and as people, Jaxon said he feels he’s been part of something larger than himself.
“Football has that ability to bring a group of guys closer than they ever thought they could be,” he said. “That family feeling you have, like when I walk into the locker room every day for the last four months and I look around and I’m like, ‘There is nowhere else I’d rather be than right here.’”
While the championship was the goal for everyone on the team, coach Pikula said the Bolts, especially the 20 seniors, should be proud they’ve helped quickly establish Thunder Basin as a powerhouse in Class 4A football.
“The ultimate goal is a state championship, but that didn’t take away from what we’ve accomplished this year,” he said. “These kids played their hearts out for 12 games and I love these kids.”
Looking ahead
In the championship game, 22 of Thunder Basin’s 24 starting positions were filled by seniors with some playing both on offense and defense.
A big reason Jaxon led the state with a 7.8-yard-per carry average going into Saturday’s game is the Bolts’ offensive line — all seniors. They opened big holes for Jaxon and the one-two punch of senior twin brothers Hayden and Hunter Lunberg. The three combined for 34 rushing touchdowns this season.
Starting wide receivers Andre Felton and Ty Myers will graduate along with tight ends Alex O’Dell and Dyse Shepherd. Thunder Basin also will need to replace kicker Garner Gauthier, who made five field goals and 41 extra points throughout the season. His stellar senior season included hitting a pair of field goals of 40 yards or longer in one game and a huge 62-yard punt Saturday that gave East the ball at their own 2-yard line and set up a Thunder Basin safety, which gave the Bolts a 9-7 lead at the time.
Quarterback Ryan Baker, one of only two junior starters, said there will be plenty of big shoes to fill next season with the departure of a deep and talented senior class.
“We’re really going to have to step up next year, and it starts tomorrow,” Baker said. “I’m going to remember (Saturday’s loss) next year. I’ll be back.”
