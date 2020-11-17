Prep football results

Cheyenne East 29, Thunder Basin 15

For the second straight year, Thunder Basin High School finished its season with a loss in the Class 4A state football championship game.

The Bolts led Cheyenne East 15-7 after three quarters, but with a strong wind at their backs, the Thunderbirds reeled off 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points to win their first state title since 2013.

East's senior quarterback Graedyn Buell, who came into the game with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 38 touchdowns in the air, took over with his legs, running 22 times for 235 yards and all four of East’s touchdowns.

While the fourth quarter belonged to the Thunderbirds, the Bolts used the windy conditions to their advantage, and senior tailback Jaxon Pikula showed why he’s the top rusher in the state.

Spelled by Hayden Lunberg in the backfield, Pikula carried the Thunder Basin offense with 238 yards rushing on 41 attempts and a pair of touchdowns. His production was especially potent in the second half.

After going into the halftime break tied at 7, Thunder Basin opened the third quarter with a seven-play drive capped by a huge 61-yard punt with the wind by Garner Gauthier.

The punt pinned the Thunderbirds back on their own 2-yard line and three plays later Gavin Carroll and Michael Coleman teamed up to score a safety and give the Bolts a 9-7 lead with 7:28 left in the third quarter.

Pikula stretched the lead to 15-7 on a 57-yard touchdown run to close out the third.

The change in field for the fourth gave the Thunderbirds the wind at their backs and the momentum. Just 15 seconds into the quarter, Buell scored his second touchdown, a 52-yard run up the middle. After a missed 2-point try, the Thunder Basin lead was 15-13.

East took the lead on their next possession when Buell capped another East drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. With the 2-point conversion, the Bolts were down 21-15.

A final push

With 7:55 left to play, Thunder Basin quarterback Ryan Baker led the Bolts on a long, methodical drive deep into the East side of the field. Pikula and Lunberg gained big chunks of ground as the Bolts offensive line was dominating the Thunderbird front.

But Thunder Basin stalled on its fourth fumbled snap of the second half, losing five yards and setting up a fourth and 6 at the East 21-yard-line. Although the Bolts recovered all their bad snaps, the final one seemed to kill their last chance to retake the lead.

The Bolts instead turned the ball over on downs with 3:25 left, then Buell iced the game with a 64-yard breakaway touchdown as the Thunderbirds were trying to run out the clock. The 2-point conversion put East up 29-15 with 1:30 left.

Thunder Basin attempted to take the ball back down the field, but the Bolts ran out of time.

The Bolts finish their season 9-3 while the Thunderbirds finish 11-1. The only blemish on their record is a Week 1 loss to Thunder Basin to start the season.