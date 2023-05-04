The Gillette Roughriders continued their road stretch with two wins and a loss on Monday and Wednesday.
Gillette won both games against Sturgis on Monday and lost a game against Rapid City on Wednesday.
Sturgis
The Gillette Roughriders earned their third and fourth wins over Sturgis on Monday with 9-6 and 11-1 wins on the road.
The Roughriders started strong on the bases with a three-run first inning, two runs coming in from Mason Drube's double. Drube ran home for the third run before the final two outs of the inning.
Sturgis regrouped in the second inning, scoring three runs to tie the game. Sturgis scored twice from an error and earned the third run from a single.
Gillette answered with a run in the third and another three-run inning in the fourth. A triple from Riley Schilling brought three batters home to bring the score halfway through the fourth to 7-3.
Sturgis again scored from an error in the bottom of the fourth but couldn't create offensive momentum. The team did score two runs in the sixth, but it wasn't enough. Gillette added runs in the sixth and seventh to bring the score to 9-6.
In game two, the Roughriders had an even better night at the bat. Gillette scored four runs in both the first and third innings and brought home a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth inning.
Seven Roughriders earned a hit during the game. Schilling and Keyton Kilian led the team with three RBI. Drube was the only Roughrider to finish with multiple hits in the game.
Rapid City
The Gillette Roughriders took their second loss of the season on Wednesday in a 9-2 loss to Rapid City Hardhats.
Unlike in previous games, the Roughriders had a slow start offensively. Drube's triple in the first did bring a run home but it was the only run for the Roughriders until the seventh inning.
Rapid City didn't light up an inning but consistently added runs throughout the game. In the bottom of the second, the Hardhats score two runs and added a single run in the next three consecutive innings. The game became out of reach when Rapid City added two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
The Roughriders had one of their sloppiest games defensively, allowing seven errors in the game.
