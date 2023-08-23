Campbell County High School’s swim team will have a much different look than in 2022. Last year’s third-place team graduated five seniors, two of whom were major point-getters for the Camels.
But the Camels will still have some key contributors from last year back with the team. The team has three seniors, two of whom were all-state swimmers as juniors. One of last year’s seniors, Skye Rehard, will have her little sister, Addi, join the team as a freshman.
It’ll be a new look, but coach Phil Rehard expects the same good results that program has had over the years.
The two all-state seniors that will have major roles on the team are Hailey Creary and Zoe Gallion. Those two at the top are where coach Rehard expects to find the leadership that the team needs, especially with bringing the freshmen along.
This season is about playing the long game for the Camels. The team in the pool at the first meet will not be like the one in the conference or state tournaments. The early-season meets will be about getting the freshman ready for the big leap needed at the end of the year.
The Camels finished the past two years in the top three of the state. With such a new team this year, it’ll be a challenge to get the team to stay at that level or improve.
But there’s a lot of hope in the pool at the Aquatic Center. Creary and Gallion said that the key for them as seniors and leaders will be to make sure that practices stay fun. Swimming can be a difficult mental game with the full-body exhaustion while oftentimes working to overcome a plateau. It’ll be up to the veterans to keep everyone on the team happy and having fun so the team wants to and is excited for practices.
Both Creary and Gallion said that more than anything, showing up each day is one of if not the most important key to the team’s success this year. If the team can make sure that all Camels are at swim practices, they will see the improvement if they work for it.
“Staying as a team and together has really helped (the freshmen and sophomores),” Creary said. “You’ve got to show up to get better. It starts with me and Zoe. We have to set a good example to everyone to show up and try.”
There are 11 swimmers and two divers on the Camels team. Rehard said that having divers on the team is always a positive, especially considering the team went several years without any divers when Thunder Basin first opened in 2017.
“Just having divers on the team always feels good,” Rehard said. “They always improve by the end of the year. We’ve got some young divers, so I’m looking forward to seeing them help us out.”
One diver is a freshman while the other is a sophomore. Youth among the divers is good for the hope of sustained growth at the position if the Camels can keep both of them through their high school careers.
A fun yet challenging season lies ahead for the Camels. No matter where the team finishes, this season will be a big foundational year for the large sophomore and freshmen classes. How they grow as swimmers and leaders will determine where the program can go in the next few years.
