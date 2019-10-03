Campbell County High School football this season has snapped a 21-game losing streak, took a step back with a lackluster performance at Cheyenne Central and then lost to the No. 1 team in the state, Thunder Basin, last week.
Friday, the Camels will travel seven hours on a bus to Rock Springs to play the 3-2 Tigers, who come off a 50-0 thumping of Cheyenne South.
The Camels lost to the Bolts by a wide margin, but the score didn’t indicate how close the game felt, Camels coach Andrew Rose said.
“We’re one block away, a lot of times, from busting big things. It’s just fundamentals,” Rose said. “They figured out that our team’s good. We can hang with these guys, beat these guys. It’s just a matter of everybody being on the same page.”
The Tigers have a new head coach in Mark Lenhardt and have been running a new offense. It is a complicated offense that shows a lot of different fronts and formations, Rose said.
“It’s just a goofy offense, a lot to prepare for. I think coach (Micah) Christensen said he carded out like 50 plays,” Rose said about preparing for Rock Springs with a scout team in practice during the week.
The Tigers offense averages 208 rushing yards and 164 passing yards a game. They have a running back combo of Collin Madsen and Landon Toth that has totaled 600 yards on the ground and four touchdowns between them.
On the receiving end, Justis Reese leads with 58 yards per game and 17 receptions this year along with three receiving touchdowns. Senior quarterback Seth Hymas is the No. 4 leading passer in Class 4A in terms of yards per game. He’s completed 59 percent of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
The CCHS offense has struggled to throw the ball, and quarterback Kaden Race is 9-33 passing in the last two games with 117 total passing yards to show for it against Thunder Basin and Central.
What didn’t show any signs of slowing was Vijay Pitter and his rushing offense. Against the Bolts No. 1 rushing defense, which allowed under 73 yards per game on average before playing the Camels, Pitter ran for 181 yards and a touchdown, and Campbell County finished with 221 yards on the ground.
Before that, the most running yards given up by the Bolts was 107 against Cheyenne South.
Pitter leads Class 4A in rushing, averaging 152 yards per game.
“They’re still going to load the box. They can’t not load the box,” Rose said about a run-stopping defense that will probably line up against the Camels offense on Friday. “We have the leading rusher in the state, so they’re going to have to honor that.”
Rose is a newspaper-reading football coach, and after Rock Springs beat Kelly Walsh on Sept. 20, he saw a report about something that made Campbell County out to be an easier opponent than the start of the Rock Springs’ schedule.
On top of that, the Camels are playing the Tigers’ homecoming game.
“We have a solid chip on our shoulder that we’re going to be dwelling on for a nice solid seven hours,” Rose said, referring to the state-crossing bus ride to Rock Springs. “When we come off the bus, I think we’re going to be ready to go.”
Other notes:
- Defensive lineman/backup quarterback Ashten Johnson and wide receiver/defensive back Angel Nava are out with leg injuries this week.
- The Camels scored 14 points last week, the first points the team has ever scored against Thunder Basin. Will Miller ran in for an 11-yard touchdown, and Pitter scored the second touchdown on a 6-yard run.
- Rose called Camels center Dale Eliason a player who has surprised him this season. Eliason has taken a cut in defensive snaps to keep him fresh leading the push up front. “I would say he’s the best center in the state,” the coach said. “He’s one of the main reasons that we have this many rushing yards.”
