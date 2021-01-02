Eight Bolts named to Super 25 football team
Eight Thunder Basin High School football players were named to the 30th annual Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 team after the team’s state runner-up finish this fall.
The Super 25 team honors the best players in the state of Wyoming, regardless of classification or position, according to the Star-Tribune.
Bolts’ seniors Jaxon Pikula (running back/safety) and Michael Coleman (linebacker) both earned first team selections. Dyse Shepherd (tight end/defensive lineman), Brody Richardson (linebacker) and Gavin Garroll (defensive lineman) were all given second team honors.
Seniors Hunter Lunberg (running back/linebacker) and Ty Myers (wide receiver/defensive back) were named third team selections alongside junior quarterback Ryan Baker.
Hammon first woman to direct NBA team
SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half.
Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members that were in attendance at the AT&T Center.
Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.
Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.
A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.
New York to allow fans at Bills playoff game
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game in January as long as all test negative beforehand.
That’s about 10% of the stadium’s capacity. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart. Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks.
Cuomo, who had sent health department staff to study COVID-19 protocols at stadiums in other states, defended his administration’s efforts to allow fans at the game at a time when more then 11,000 New Yorkers a day are testing positive for COVID-19.
He said the pilot program could be a model for re-opening businesses with rapid testing, which his budget director Robert Mujica said will be conducted in the three days before the game. Cuomo is directing his department of health to contact trace all 6,700 fans following the game.
The department didn’t immediately provide specifics on the pilot program, including whether the state has the resources to contact trace all the fans in the days following the game. Fans must follow state guidance that requires individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days.
“We believe we are the first state in the nation to run this kind of pilot. We believe it can be very instructive to us going forward,” Cuomo said.
State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker previously said he was looking into how to address the potential for a post-game surge because of fans gathering before and after the game.
Zucker and Cuomo urged all fans Wednesday to not hold and attend tailgates, parties and other large gatherings.
The team, on its website, said tickets will be offered to club seat and season ticket holders, based on seniority, and likely not the general public. Fans will have to pay the $63 cost of testing. The game will be played on Jan. 9 or 10.
The Bills have clinched their first AFC East title since 1995. They will host a playoff game for the first time since a 30-27 wild-card playoff loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 28, 1996, in what proved to be Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s final game.
Longtime Bruins captain Zdeno Chara leaves for Capitals
WASHINGTON — Longtime Boston captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, saying his former team had decided to move on from the towering defenseman who helped the Bruins climb back into the top echelon of the NHL and win the Stanley Cup in 2011.
The stunning move — Chara agred to terms on a one-year contract worth just $795,000 — came less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp. The Bruins haven’t opened camp without Chara since 2005, the first season after a yearlong lockout.
“The Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players, and I respect their decision,” Chara posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately, my time as the proud captain of the Bruins has come to an end.”
The 43-year-old Chara helped the Bruins reach the final in 2013 and 2019 along with the 2011 championship run. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defensemen in 2009 and was a stalwart on the blue line while Boston added more and more talent around him to build a Eastern Conference power.
“I’m proud that we were able to return the Stanley Cup to Boston,” Chara said in his post thanking the Bruins and their fans. “I am grateful and proud of everything we accomplished.”
Chara was just the second European captain to win the Cup and will be teamed with Russian star Alex Ovechkin, who became the third when Washington earned its first franchise title in 2018.
The Capitals will now try to do it again with Ovechkin and Chara.
“We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blue line and our team.”
The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star whose camp had been in talks with the Bruins since before free agency opened in October. It seemed likely the native of Slovakia would return to Boston for his 23rd NHL season unless he decided to retire.
Instead, Chara and the Capitals will face the Bruins eight times in the realigned East Division after the season opens Jan. 13. Boston GM Don Sweeney had prepared for this since Chara wanted time to evaluate his options.
“It’s been a wonderful 14 seasons with Zdeno’s talent, leadership and personality,” Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said. “He played a tremendous and enduring role in the success of the team each and every season he put on a Bruins uniform.”
Bruins president Cam Neely on a video call last week left the door open to the possibility of Chara leaving, saying there were “a lot of factors in play about what makes sense for us and what makes sense for Zdeno.”
“We certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and what he’s done both on and off the ice here in Boston,” Neely said. “It’s really just a matter of what his desire is and how the coaching staff and we feel our lineup should look like, or could look like depending on the development of some of these young guys.”
Chara adds an experienced left-handed shot to an already deep Washington blue line led by Norris finalist John Carlson and re-signed physical presence Brenden Dillon. The addition of Chara could push young defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Martin Fehervary into reserve or taxi squad roles this season.
Chara will be playing in front of starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was born nine months before Chara made his NHL debut for the New York Islanders in 1996. The Capitals had hoped to have veteran Henrik Lundqvist in net chasing his first title, but he was unable to join the team because of a heart condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.