The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team lost its first game since December after falling to Cheyenne East 73-64 in the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Championship Saturday afternoon in Cheyenne.
The loss ends an 18-game win streak and gives the Bolts the No. 2 seed from the East going into the state tournament next weekend in Casper.
Thunder Basin struggled offensively against the Thunderbirds and turned the ball over a total of 19 times. East took a 17-13 lead into the second quarter and a 39-32 leading going into halftime but Cheyenne was able to pull away with a 15-0 run in the third quarter.
Leading 54-46 at the start of the fourth quarter, East outscored the Bolts 19-18 to close out the contest and give Thunder Basin its first loss of the season to a Wyoming team. The Bolts only other loss came to Saint Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was sophomore Joelie Spelts with 14 points. Spelts added 10 rebounds in the contest while senior Sydney Solem was the only other Bolt scoring in double digits with 10 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore Laney McCarty had eight points and senior Brooke Conklin had six. Senior Gabby Drube added seven points and eight rebounds while senior Kate Hladky had five points and six rebounds.
Thunder Basin out-rebounded the Thunderbirds 37-24 in the loss.
The win gives Cheyenne East the No. 1 seed from the East. As the No. 2 seed, Thunder Basin will lineup with the No. 3 seed from the West, the Cody Broncs, in the first round of the state tournament.
The Bolts and the Broncs will play at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at Casper College.
